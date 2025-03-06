MALAYSIA: Ramadan bazaars are a cherished tradition, offering a vibrant array of mouth-watering dishes for Muslims breaking their fast. However, in recent years, concerns over food safety have overshadowed the festive spirit, with reports of undercooked, unhygienic, and even spoiled food becoming increasingly common.

The rise of unregulated vendors, many of whom enter the food business solely for quick profits, has sparked growing worries about food hygiene, proper training, and accountability.

The risks of unregulated food businesses

During Ramadan, the demand for ready-made meals surges as families seek convenient options for buka puasa (breaking fast). This demand attracts many new vendors, some with little to no experience in food handling or preparation. While the extra income may be appealing, the lack of proper training often leads to serious lapses in food safety.

The Sun has reported a recent case in Malaysia which highlights these risks. A TikTok user shared a video of the undercooked dish, criticising vendors for prioritising profit over quality. In the clip, a woman’s buka puasa was ruined after she discovered her Ramadan bazaar meal contained raw chicken.

“Others are trading so you want to trade also. Please don’t just think about getting rich,” she wrote. Her post quickly caught people’s attention, triggering a wider conversation about the dangers of unregulated food businesses.

Consumer concerns over food hygiene

Following the viral post, many netizens expressed frustration over inexperienced individuals jumping into the food trade without adequate knowledge. Complaints about stale ingredients, poor hygiene practices, and foodborne illnesses have become all too common during Ramadan. The consequences of these lapses range from mild discomfort to serious health risks, including food poisoning and bacterial infections.

Consumers are also becoming increasingly wary, with many questioning whether vendors are following basic hygiene protocols. Properly cooked food is a major concern, as undercooked meat can cause dangerous illnesses. In addition, safe food storage is crucial, yet some stalls fail to keep ingredients at the correct temperatures, leading to potential contamination.

Cleanliness is another major issue, with reports of vendors handling food without gloves or preparing meals in unsanitary conditions. The use of fresh, high-quality ingredients is equally important, yet cost-cutting measures often lead to the sale of subpar products. Despite existing food safety laws, the sheer number of vendors makes enforcement difficult, leaving customers vulnerable to food-related illnesses.

Public reaction: Between jokes and frustration

The viral video sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok, with some users commenting on the situation and others expressing serious concerns. Many joked about the undercooked chicken, leaving comments such as “medium rare” and “still have ice on it, that’s why”. However, others were less amused, calling for better accountability among vendors.

One user highlighted the real issue, stating, “The point is, as a trader, do business properly. It’s not about whether something can go into the air fryer for further cooking. We buy it at the price of chicken that is supposed to be ready to cook and ready to eat.”

Another user shared their own experience, saying, “Yesterday, I bought dishes from the bazaar, but not all of them were delicious—even the drinks were disappointing.” These comments reflect growing dissatisfaction among consumers, many of whom feel that bazaar vendors are cutting corners and failing to meet even basic food safety standards.

The role of authorities in ensuring food safety

Authorities play a crucial role in safeguarding public health, yet enforcement at Ramadan bazaars remains inconsistent. While some local councils require vendors to undergo food safety training and obtain permits, many traders operate with minimal oversight. Although surprise inspections do take place, limited manpower means that enforcement is patchy, allowing some vendors to slip through the cracks.

Stricter licensing requirements could help curb this issue by ensuring that all food vendors complete basic hygiene and food handling courses before setting up stalls. More frequent inspections would also serve as a preventive measure, encouraging vendors to maintain proper food safety standards and penalising those who fail to do so.

At the same time, public awareness campaigns could educate consumers on how to identify safe food practices and encourage them to report suspicious vendors. Greater transparency and stricter enforcement would ultimately lead to a safer dining experience for all.

What vendors can do to improve food safety

While authorities are responsible for regulation, vendors must take personal responsibility for maintaining food safety standards. Those entering the food business, especially during Ramadan, should prioritise hygiene and quality over quick profits.

This means properly handling and storing food to prevent contamination, ensuring that all meals are cooked thoroughly, and keeping their workstations clean at all times. Investing in fresh ingredients rather than cutting corners with low-quality products is essential, as is understanding the risks associated with poor food preparation.

Experienced vendors can also help by mentoring newcomers and promoting ethical business practices. A single food safety scandal can damage the reputation of an entire bazaar, affecting even those who uphold high standards. By fostering a culture of accountability within the community, vendors can help ensure that Ramadan bazaars remain a trusted and enjoyable tradition.

A call for accountability

Ramadan bazaars should be a time of joy and community, not a gamble on food safety. Consumers, vendors, and authorities all share the responsibility of ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. By prioritising proper training, stricter enforcement, and ethical business practices, Ramadan bazaars can continue to be a beloved tradition without compromising public health.

