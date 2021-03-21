Home News Cyclist dies in accident at Loyang Avenue, SBS bus driver arrested for...

Cyclist dies in accident at Loyang Avenue, SBS bus driver arrested for careless driving

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

SBS Transit Bus/Youtube screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 63-year-old SBS Transit bus driver was arrested for careless driving after getting involved in an accident with a cyclist.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to an accident on Mar 19, at 10.33 pm, at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1, reported mothership.sg.

The accident involved a bus and a 31-year-old male cyclist. The report noted that the cyclist was trapped under the bus, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to use lifting equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.

According to SPF, the male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

- Advertisement -

“We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred,” said SBS Transit’s senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan in a straitstimes.com report.

“We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist’s next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance,” she said.

Ms Tan also confirmed SBS Transit’s assistance in police investigations.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that witnesses to the accident saw the bicycle crushed underneath the bus’ wheel. The cyclist was dragged for about 30m under the bus, the report added.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Read related: Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman asks netizens: ‘How to get along with an extremely nasty, extremely sly and passive-aggressive mother in-law?’

Singapore -- A woman who was fed up with her mother-in-law wrote to netizens asking them for advice on her situation. In a social media post on Monday (Mar 15), one Ms P wrote about how her mother-in-law is often the one...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore enters top 10 list of most attractive destinations for global talent

Singapore—Singapore has ranked eighth in a worldwide study of preferred destinations for global talent, jumping 10 places from the previous year. The low incidence of Covid-19 cases has meant that Singapore, along with other countries in the Asia Pacific region, is increasingly...
View Post
Featured News

Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

Update: Count on Me, Singapore composer Hugh Harrison has finally spoken up. The Indian composer Joey Mendoza said he had never heard Count on Me, Singapore though his own song I Can Achieve sounds just like the Singapore song. Mendoza said he...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent