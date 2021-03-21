Cyclist dies in accident at Loyang Avenue, SBS bus driver arrested for careless driving

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 63-year-old SBS Transit bus driver was arrested for careless driving after getting involved in an accident with a cyclist.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to an accident on Mar 19, at 10.33 pm, at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1, reported mothership.sg.

The accident involved a bus and a 31-year-old male cyclist. The report noted that the cyclist was trapped under the bus, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to use lifting equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.

According to SPF, the male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

“We are sorry that this has happened. The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred,” said SBS Transit’s senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan in a straitstimes.com report.

“We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist’s next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance,” she said.

Ms Tan also confirmed SBS Transit’s assistance in police investigations.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that witnesses to the accident saw the bicycle crushed underneath the bus’ wheel. The cyclist was dragged for about 30m under the bus, the report added.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

