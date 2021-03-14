Home News Featured News Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

Motorcyclist killed in accident with minibus on PIE

The 57-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

Photo: FB screengrab/SGRV

Singapore – An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday morning (Mar 13) between a motorcycle and minibus resulted in the death of the rider.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted news of the accident which happened along PIE towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway exit at around 6.45 am.

The 57-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, reported straitstimes.com.

A massive jam occurred due to the incident; only two lanes are passable, added SGRV in the post.

The police confirmed the accident, noting the 38-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to an SCDF representative, the man was trapped under the vehicle, and an SCDF officer had to use lifting tools to rescue him./TISG

