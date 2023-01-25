Customer says ‘never again’ after ‘miserable’ food portion cost her $49.90; ‘barely 3 small bites, fish also tasted stale’

SINGAPORE — Since last year, many Singaporeans have been up in arms about rising food prices and shrinking portions after the cost of ingredients also went up. One customer took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page over a serving of fish she called “miserable.”

Ms Krystal Tan had purchased food from Wàn Hé Lóu, a Chinese restaurant, which she tagged in her post. “Fish costed $49.90 (excluding gst) with such small portion, barely 3 small bites. The fish also tasted stale, it’s dark in the inner flesh, a sign that the fish bas been soaked in the sauce for a long time. A fresh fish will not be that stale and dark,” she wrote, adding that the asparagus dish she ordered was “also miserable.”

She added, “With no weight or photos shown on their order form, I feel like there’s no transparency.”

Ms Tan also raised an issue with hygiene, writing that she had “found a strand of hair on the inner part of the tupperware lid. Super gross.”

Furthermore, she wrote that the lobster she ordered “was not fresh as the flesh was stuck to the shell” but acknowledged that “the lobster broth was the only redeeming part.”

Ms Tan ended her post by writing that it had been the “second time ordering from them, the first time was okay but this time it’s terrible. Never again.”

The Indepedent Singapore has reached out to Wàn Hé Lóu for a comment.

The restaurant enjoys a good reputation among many, with an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 on Google reviews.

Diners have especially praised Wàn Hé Lóu’s seafood dishes, including its lobster porridge, as well as various ones that contain shrimp and scallops.

Commenters on Ms Tan’s post had much to say, however.

