Customer demands staff be sacked over missing chilli sauce from his food order, keeps calling & shouting whole night till next day

SINGAPORE — A customer who did not receive chilli sauce with his order from OK Chicken Rice on the eve of Chinese New Year is said to have gotten very upset, to the point of calling the owner Daniel Tan on his personal number several times, angry and demanding that the employee who made the mistake get fired.

OK Chicken Rice apologised and offered compensation to the customer, but also made the following appeal in a Facebook post: “Pls however don’t raise your voice, make unreasonable demand, let us make it up to you properly and don’t shout at us pls.”

Mr Tan also appeared on CNA’s Daily Cuts, telling the hosts, “Basically the customer kept calling our personal numbers into the night and the next day… on Chinese New Year’s eve. That was really difficult.”

The customer had placed the order that arrived without chilli sauce via Grab on Jan 20 from the outlet at Blk 513 Yishun St 51.

OK Chicken Rice readily acknowledged that a staffer had made an error, writing, “Sorry guys, we make mistakes from time to time and we know how important chilli is to a chicken rice customer.”

And in a screenshot of the message to the customer, Mr Tan also apologised. It reads, “I’m sorry for the missed order and willing to make up for you as explained.”

As the company hires no food delivery riders, OK Chicken Rice said that by way of compensation, it would provide extra food if the customer could collect it himself. Should the customer take a cab, the company said it would pay for his fare. It also offered a full refund.

However, the customer had reportedly demanded that the employee responsible for the error be sacked, which OK Chicken Rice called “unreasonable.” What was unreasonable as well is that the customer said the eatery was “cheating” and that he “cannot allow any mistakes.”

“Our staffs are human,” Mr Tan reminded the customer.

He added, “I appreciate if you can write in officially instead of making a scene when calling me on my personal phone. I am not taking further calls as I am very agitated after your call.”

It sounds like the angry customer refused to be appeased by what the company offered.

Netizens commenting on the company’s post appreciated how the matter was handled.