SINGAPORE: A recent survey commissioned by Dementia Singapore has revealed that nearly half of respondents are unlikely to seek testing even if they notice symptoms of early-onset dementia. The survey, which polled 1,000 individuals aged between 16 and 55 and above, shed light on the challenges faced in diagnosing and addressing this condition.

The key reasons cited by respondents for avoiding testing include concerns about the cost of diagnosis and a deep-seated fear of receiving an early-onset dementia diagnosis. These factors contribute to a significant hesitation in seeking medical help, despite recognizing potential symptoms.

Interestingly, the survey also found that over 90% of respondents are aware that dementia is not exclusive to those aged 65 and above. However, there remains a gap in knowledge about available resources, with only a quarter of participants being aware of the support systems and services related to early-onset dementia.

Early-onset dementia, a condition that manifests before the age of 65, is becoming increasingly prevalent in Singapore. According to the latest figures from the National Neuroscience Institute, approximately 330 people were diagnosed with early-onset dementia last year, marking a substantial rise from just 60 cases in 2013.

To address the growing need for awareness, Dementia Singapore has partnered with Sentosa Development Corporation to promote understanding and support for those living with dementia. This collaboration will feature regular talks on coping strategies and guided tours of Sentosa Sensoryscape, aimed at educating the public about the condition.

TISG/

Featured image by DepositPhotos