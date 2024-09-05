;
Home News Uncategorized

Costs and fear of diagnosis top reasons why almost 50% of Singaporeans decline early onset dementia testing

ByJewel Stolarchuk

September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey commissioned by Dementia Singapore has revealed that nearly half of respondents are unlikely to seek testing even if they notice symptoms of early-onset dementia. The survey, which polled 1,000 individuals aged between 16 and 55 and above, shed light on the challenges faced in diagnosing and addressing this condition.

The key reasons cited by respondents for avoiding testing include concerns about the cost of diagnosis and a deep-seated fear of receiving an early-onset dementia diagnosis. These factors contribute to a significant hesitation in seeking medical help, despite recognizing potential symptoms.

Interestingly, the survey also found that over 90% of respondents are aware that dementia is not exclusive to those aged 65 and above. However, there remains a gap in knowledge about available resources, with only a quarter of participants being aware of the support systems and services related to early-onset dementia.

Early-onset dementia, a condition that manifests before the age of 65, is becoming increasingly prevalent in Singapore. According to the latest figures from the National Neuroscience Institute, approximately 330 people were diagnosed with early-onset dementia last year, marking a substantial rise from just 60 cases in 2013.

To address the growing need for awareness, Dementia Singapore has partnered with Sentosa Development Corporation to promote understanding and support for those living with dementia. This collaboration will feature regular talks on coping strategies and guided tours of Sentosa Sensoryscape, aimed at educating the public about the condition.

TISG/

Featured image by DepositPhotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Interest rates to drop to 4% for CPF Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts in Q1 2025

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

NParks launches initiative to plant 100,000 corals in Singapore waters

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

71-year-old woman passed away after falling from Lifelong Learning Institute

December 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Technology

Identity thief sabotages Singapore couple’s Tokyo DisneySea trip by blocking their bank cards

December 11, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

Interest rates to drop to 4% for CPF Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts in Q1 2025

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore property tycoons set up family office in Abu Dhabi, eyeing Middle East expansion

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore’s economy soars with 5.4% GDP growth, powered by manufacturing surge and booming electronics

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.