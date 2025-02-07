MALAYSIA: A police corporal has been fined for possessing 503 turtle eggs without permission from wildlife authorities. The case highlights the importance of wildlife protection laws in Malaysia and the duty of public officers, such as police personnel, to uphold them.

Details of the offence

The Borneo Post reported on Feb 6 that Sunaty Karim, 45, was fined RM20,120 (S$6,100) by the Sessions Court in Sarawak for possessing 503 turtle eggs without documentation from the wildlife controller. She could also have been jailed for six months. The officer was fined after pleading guilty to an alternative charge under Section 37(1) of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998, which is punishable under Section 29(1)(c) and Section 37(2)(a) of the same ordinance.

The offence occurred on June 20, 2020, when Ms Sunaty was found to possess the turtle eggs in a supermarket car park at Mile 4, Jalan Matang. Officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) discovered an orange storage box in her car containing black plastic bags holding 503 turtle eggs from the Chelonidae species, a group of marine turtles fully protected under Malaysian wildlife laws.

The legal consequences of wildlife protection violations

Malaysia has stringent wildlife protection laws that aim to safeguard endangered species and preserve biodiversity. The Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 stipulates severe penalties for illegal possession, sale, or trade of animals and their by-products, such as turtle eggs.

The fine imposed on Ms Sunaty, a public officer, emphasises the seriousness with which such violations are treated in Malaysia.

.The fact that she is a police officer, a public servant expected to uphold the law, adds further gravity to the offence.

Wildlife protection is crucial in safeguarding Malaysia’s rich biodiversity, especially as many species face threats from illegal trade and habitat destruction.

The prosecution of Ms Sunaty by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and Prosecuting Officer Leonard Baring demonstrates the commitment of Malaysian authorities to ensure that wildlife crimes are met with appropriate legal action.

A reminder of the seriousness of wildlife crimes

This case powerfully reminds us that Malaysia takes wildlife protection violations very seriously.

As the country continues to face challenges in preserving its wildlife, enforcing strict laws and regulations will remain crucial in combating illegal wildlife trade and ensuring the survival of species vital to Malaysia’s ecosystem. The case of Sunaty Karim is a stark reminder that no one, regardless of rank or profession, is above the law when it comes to protecting the nation’s natural heritage.