Construction chaos in Hougang happened due to a water pipe burst, sent water up to third floor

SINGAPORE: A construction team in Hougang is suspected of damaging an underground water pipe during excavation, triggering a massive burst that sent water gushing up to the height of a three-storey building. A 62-year-old concerned citizen immediately contacted Shin Min Daily News after discovering the burst water pipe. She said she had been at home when she heard digging sounds outside her unit. When the noises suddenly stopped, she rushed to the window to look.

“The water jet shot up at least three stories high, like a small fountain. The ground quickly filled with water, and pedestrians nearby were frightened and kept their distance,” she said.

Another resident, a 57-year-old housewife, shared in an interview that when she noticed that the construction suddenly stopped, she got up to check and discovered that the iron window bars were wet.

“I thought it was raining. Luckily, the living room wasn’t wet. Later, I found out it was a burst water pipe,” she said.

When the reporters arrived at the scene, the sidewalk near the pipe was blocked, and water was still flowing from the broken pipe. Fortunately, the flow had subsided.

Furthermore, the workers had already cleared the floodwater, and a contractor’s personnel was also assessing the incident. However, the sidewalk excavation remained unfinished because of the incident, with the excavator parked nearby.

The authorities confirmed that they received the report. Luckily, the water supply to nearby residential areas was not affected.

