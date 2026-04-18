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Singapore News
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Confused by bus letters? Here’s what A, E, M, T and NR mean in Singapore

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: You’ve probably seen buses labelled 10A or 25M and wondered what the letters mean. Letters such as A, E, M and T are commonly used across bus services.

“A” usually refers to short-trip services that run during peak hours and start or end midway along a route to ease crowding.

“E” stands for express. These buses make fewer stops and often use expressways, offering faster journeys at slightly higher fares.

“M” indicates a partial loop. These buses turn back at a midpoint instead of completing the full route.

“T” refers to services that terminate after one direction of a loop, instead of continuing the full cycle.

There are also special service types.

“NR” buses operate late at night on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays, mainly for commuters heading home after midnight.

“X” and “CT” services are also express-style routes, with fewer stops and more direct connections between residential areas and the city.

It is important to remember that even if the numbers are the same, bus routes and stops may be completely different. It is advised to always check the electronic display on the front or side of the bus before boarding to confirm the destination. Moreover, it is also helpful to use Google Maps or SG Buses to check the bus routes and view real-time arrival information. 

In other news, a Singapore commuter recently shared on Reddit that bus etiquette may be getting worse, pointing to issues like passengers crowding the front, blocking aisles, and ignoring others who are trying to board.

Read more about the news story here

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