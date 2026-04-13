‘Has bus etiquette gotten worse?’ Singaporeans share frustrations over crowded buses

SINGAPORE: A Singapore commuter shared unfortunate experiences on Reddit over allegedly worsening bus etiquette, sparking concerns for better public manners. Some key issues that the commuter pointed out were passengers crowding the front of full buses, which prevents others from boarding; blocking aisles so alighting passengers will have a difficult time; and bystanders at bus stops just ignoring someone who needed a bus ride–failing to flag it down as it approached a red light.

With all of the concerns, the commuter admitted that Singaporeans are genuinely kind and helpful, but asked why these things keep on happening and if anyone experiences the same scenarios.

Other netizens shared their similar experiences and opinions about the subject matter. One commenter shared that aside from the factors stated by the commuter, people coughing without covering their mouths is also an ‘infuriating’ thing.

Another commuter admitted that she became the ‘grumpy aunty’ and remarked: “I raised my voice and told people to keep moving towards the back of the bus. A few students turned and looked surprised at me, but they actually did it, and many more people were able to fit on the bus behind me! The lack of common sense is crazy.”

This comment received praise from other netizens, stating that it was a good thing to do and that all usable spaces in the bus must be maximised.

“The buses now have a very narrow standing space at the back. There is barely any space to make room when someone seated wants to alight, so many people prefer not to move in all the way,” a commuter observed.

One more commuter also declared that, given these attitudes of some commuters, it has gotten to a point where bus drivers need to raise their voice to get people moving and fill the spaces of the bus.

“Just say very loudly, ‘excuse me’ and push your way in,” a comment suggested.

“It’s not you; the etiquette is deteriorating,” one more comment concluded.

This thread has become a reminder that commuters truly value the proper etiquette, especially in public spaces, and it is important for everyone to give way to have a considerate public transport culture.