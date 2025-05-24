‘Complete reinvention’ — Faye Wong’s daughter praised for post-surgery look

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: Have you heard about Li Yan, the daughter of that famous Chinese actor, Li Yapeng, and the Hong Kong pop icon, Faye Wong?

Well, after undergoing surgeries for her cleft lip and palate for a whole 18 years, she really turned heads recently with how lovely she looked when she was out, according to VnExpress.

So, on May 12, to be exact, the 19-year-old Li Yan was spotted doing some shopping with a friend at Shin Kong Place – that really posh mall in Beijing.The teenager arrived in a luxury vehicle, dressed stylishly in branded clothes and a branded handbag.

Cleft scar hardly noticeable

Her tall stature, fair skin, and elegant facial features were widely praised on social media, with many pointing out that her cleft scar is now hardly noticeable, according to a Chinese media source, 163.

- Advertisement -

Netizens on Weibo referred to her change as a “complete reinvention.” Her towering body of about 1.75 meters, prominent nose bridge, and well-proportioned form were among the many comments that emphasised how much she resembled her mother.

From the moment she was born, it was discovered that Li Yan had a cleft lip and palate. For almost twenty years, her parents really poured their time and energy into helping her recover, making sure she got the best medical care possible, according to Sinchew.

Li Yan went for four major operations. When she was only three, she had her very first surgery all the way in Boston, in the US. What was supposed to be a three-hour surgery actually stretched to five hours and ended up costing a million yuan – that’s about $139,000 in US dollars.

Comforting her dad

A few months later, she had another surgery to make her lips look and work even better. Apparently, during her third surgery, when she was around twelve, she was the one comforting her dad as he walked her into the operating room.

- Advertisement -

Then, in 2024, Li Yan had her latest operation. Afterwards, she shared a photo online with a caption that talked about a little boat finally making it through a storm. It really showed how relieved she was that her long journey with medical treatments was finally over. See also Rumour has it that Faye Wong gave birth to Nicholas Tse's child Throughout her medical journey, both her mum and dad were really there for her. Li Yapeng was present for almost all of her surgeries, and even though Wong wasn’t always in the spotlight, she consistently offered her love, strength, and the financial help they needed. Stayed really connected Even after her parents split up in 2013 and Li Yan went to live with her dad, her mum, Wong, stayed really connected with her. Despite the distance, they made sure to celebrate birthdays together, and Wong would visit her when she was studying abroad. You’d often see them out shopping or singing karaoke, just like any close friends. In 2019, Li Yan began a new chapter when she started at an international school in Switzerland. Thanks to support from both her parents, she had a good life and was often spotted buying nice things and enjoying herself. - Advertisement - Daughter of two well-known people Despite not working in the entertainment sector, Li Yan is nevertheless well-known because she is the daughter of two well-known people. She’s also had her moments on social media that have raised eyebrows. Like that time she shared some photos of herself in swimwear before she was 18. And there were also pictures of her hanging out with well-off friends, with people suggesting she was spending a lot of money even though she wasn’t working. See also 'Will this be a reason for you to watch...?' – Shirtless Desmond Tan invites fans to watch his new drama series So, Li Yapeng, at 54, is a pretty well-known face in China. You might remember him from some really popular dramas back in the day. He was in The Singer in 1997, then Laughing in the Wind around 2001, and also The Legend of the Condor Heroes in 2003 – those were huge! But he actually stopped acting in 2011 to try his hand at business. Fast forward to 2022, he married this model, Haiha Jinxi, who’s 35, and they now have a daughter together. On the other side, Faye Wong, who’s 55, has been in a happy relationship with the actor Nicholas Tse ever since they got back together in 2014.