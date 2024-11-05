SINGAPORE: Many local Reddit users called out a job ad that demanded a lot from applicants but offered a salary of less than S$2,980 per month.

A post on the Reddit Singapore forum early Monday morning (Nov 4) was titled: “Company Wants It All, But Won’t Pay for It.”

The post author highlighted that the job is for someone who’ll work as a graphic designer and is also expected to fulfil an admin role.

Applicants are expected to have a bachelor’s degree and marketing and UX/PR (public relations management) experience.

The post is for a temporary position, though it’s indicated that it’s “6 months renewable.”

Moreover, only Singaporeans are allowed to apply for the post, and applicants must have graphic design and communications experience for at least six months.

They also need to have experience in “Canvas,” which caught the attention of commenters, along with Photoshop and Illustrator.

Noticeably, the salary offered is far below the average median income in Singapore of S$5,197 per month.

Many Reddit users dropped comments on the post to say it wasn’t worth it.

One wrote they saw an ad for staff for an Old Town restaurant outlet at Changi Airport that even offered a higher pay of S$3,500 per month. Moreover, one does not need to have a university degree to apply.

In response to this comment, one added that meals are often included in restaurant jobs, which means an additional amount of S$300 to S$400 monthly.

When another commenter lamented that “Designers are often underpaid in SG 🥲,” someone else chimed in that this is true of “creatives in general.”

Others agreed with this, and one said this is why many creatives have decided to become freelancers rather than a more traditional employment route.

The post author commented, “Low pay is one thing. It’s the multiple job roles requested is the issue.”

One called the company looking to hire the graphic designer/admin staff “delusional.”

However, when one commented, “Good luck to them on finding someone. Which degree holder will take up such a role?” another answered there would always be someone who would take this position just to make a living.

“Bills do not pay themselves, you know,” another reminded others.

When a non-governmental organization (NGO) appeared behind the job posting, others wrote that they understood why the pay was so low.

Nevertheless, argued a commenter, “But still, the skillset being asked for is too much for that kind of pay. Should consider it just an HR wishlist rather than as hard requirements.” /TISG

Read also: 18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”