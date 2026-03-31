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Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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In the Hood
3 min.Read

Commuter asks, ‘What do Singaporeans think about sitting on MRT reserved seats when empty?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Mar 30), a commuter took to Reddit to ask what Singaporeans really think about sitting on MRT reserved seats when they are empty, following an unpleasant encounter with an elderly passenger.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she detailed the incident, writing: “I was sitting on an MRT reserved seat because it was empty and I was tired but prepared to give it up to any elderly or those in need.”

“I saw a lady who looked 70 enter the MRT and was staring at me. Mind you, she did not look frail, but out of courtesy, I asked, ‘’Do you want to sit?’”

According to her, the elderly responded, “Of course!” paired with what she perceived to be a disdainful expression. Although she stood up immediately to let her take the seat, the commuter claimed the elderly woman muttered a remark about “young people these days” as she walked past, without offering any thanks.

The incident led her to reflect on the broader discussion around reserved seating etiquette in Singapore. While some commuters feel such seats should remain empty at all times, she said she believes anyone can sit in them as long as they are willing to give them up when needed.

She also reminded others that not everyone’s condition is immediately visible. People who appear healthy and able-bodied may, in reality, be dealing with underlying medical issues, chronic pain, or even temporary discomfort. Others may simply be exhausted after long working hours.

As such, she hoped “elderly or other people can be gracious and either thank others for letting the seat up instead of being entitled. Additionally, if you are on the receiving end of the seat, I hope you will not pass snide remarks after getting the seat because that really shows that you lack basic manners.”

“Also, for those who really need the seat, please be brave to ask or even explain why you need the seat. Lastly, I hope commuters don’t assume that the person on the reserve seat always has to get up. If you see someone you’d like to offer your seat to, please do so regardless of where you are sitting.”

“Sit in them, but offer them up if needed.”

In the comments, many agreed with the commuter, saying it is acceptable to sit in reserved seats as long as they are vacated when someone in need arrives.

“I sit in them, but I stand up and give my seat away if I see someone who needs it more. A 70-year-old lady would need it more than me, but the entitled behaviour as you described would really piss me off,” one wrote.

“Sit in them, but offer them up if needed. And if you are sitting in them, then be alert to new passengers getting onto the carriage at each stop and don’t be absorbed in your phone,” another chimed in.

“I like to sit on this reserved seat but will definitely offer it to someone who needs it more. This way may actually help ‘reserve’ the seat, rather than it being taken by not-so-nice commuters,” a third added.

However, a few others said they prefer to avoid reserved seats altogether unless absolutely necessary.

“Sorry, but I won’t ever sit at reserved seats unless I’m super desperate,” one said. “I will be more tired sitting at reserved seats because I’m expected to be on the constant lookout for old people. Chiong for non-reserved seats and scroll my phone till the world ends.”

Another commented, “For us guys, we usually don’t dare sit because it is like an able-bodied guy is the last priority to be allowed to sit, even if this guy is already very tired.”

In other news, a young woman who inherited ~S$1.05 million from her late mother has taken to Reddit to ask if she is wrong for refusing her “abusive” father’s demands to contribute more than her siblings.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (Mar 30), the woman explained that when her mother passed away, she and her three older siblings each inherited roughly S$150,000 from her savings, while she alone received her mother’s CPF funds of around ~S$900,000, bringing her total inheritance to more than ~S$1.05 million.

Read more: Daughter who inherited S$1.05 million from late mother says father pressures her to pay more than siblings, asks if she’s wrong to refuse

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