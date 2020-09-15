Coffee shop brawl lands man in hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A fight between two men suspected to have been drunk ended with one of them in the hospital after he was hit by a beer bottle.

This occurred in the late afternoon hours of September 9 (Wednesday) at a coffee shop at Block 130 Jurong Gateway Road.

According to the police, they learned of a case of a rash act causing hurt last Wednesday, at around 5:30 in the afternoon, and that investigations are being carried out concerning the fight that sent one of the brawlers, a 40-year-old man, to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video of the brawl, lasting around 10 minutes long, circulated on social media. It shows the two men behaving in an aggressive manner toward each other. The men also appear to be in an inebriated state.

The brawler in a black singlet can be seen in the video lying on the floor, while his opponent, wearing a white t-shirt, is heard challenging him to get up and yelling profanities at him.

As the man in the black singlet arises, the two get into a shoving match and then start punching each other. Despite falling to the ground, the altercation between the two continued.

Onlookers endeavouring to break up the pair did not succeed in doing so, and the men kept on fighting until the police arrived.

Because the man in the white shirt had been hit with a beer bottle, he was taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported on September 12 that a group of men had been sitting together at the coffee shop, drinking. According to one of the coffee shop workers, who remains anonymous, the fight started after the men had been drinking for a while.

The manager of the establishment called the police when he was told that a fight had erupted among some of the patrons.

Beer bottles are usually taken away as soon as they are emptied, the manager told Shin Min, so that these would not be used in case a fight were to break out.

The video also shows one of the coffee shop workers taking away glasses from the nearby tables after the fight broke out, The New Paper said. —/TISG

