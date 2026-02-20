CNY kitchen fire risks in focus after Kovan Regency blaze leaves resident with burn injuries

SINGAPORE: Late-night festive cooking and unattended stoves are under scrutiny after three people were hospitalised. A fire at Kovan Regency in the early hours of Feb 19 has put festive cooking risks back in focus. The blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. on the third day of the Chinese New Year. Six people were rescued, but three were taken to the hospital.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), firefighters arrived at 6 Kovan Rise to find a duplex unit on the 14th floor on fire. Crews from Sengkang Fire Station, supported by Paya Lebar and Kallang fire stations, responded to the scene.

Inside the smoke-filled unit, firefighters heard calls for help and knocking. They entered and conducted a search. Four people were brought out from the first level. Two more were rescued from the upper level.

The fire involved the kitchen and living room on the lower floor, which was extinguished with one water jet, while the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage.

Three of the six rescued were assessed for smoke inhalation. One of them also suffered burn injuries. All three were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The remaining three did not require ambulance assistance.

About 100 residents had evacuated before SCDF arrived, and while investigations are ongoing, the timing of the fire draws attention as the Chinese New Year often means extended hours in the kitchen with families preparing reunion meals, reheating dishes late into the night, and using multiple appliances all at once, which then increases fire risk, especially in high-rise homes.

Kitchen fires remain one of the most common types of residential fires in Singapore. Residents should not leave cooking unattended and must keep flammable items away from heat sources. Oil left on a hot stove can ignite within minutes.

Smoke inhalation also poses serious dangers. In many residential fires, injuries are caused by smoke rather than flames. Thick smoke can spread quickly through enclosed units, reducing visibility and making escape harder.

The evacuation of about 100 residents before SCDF’s arrival also demonstrates the importance of fast action and response. Early evacuation reduces risk and gives firefighters space to work.

The Kovan incident serves as a reminder during the festive period. Switch off stoves when not in use. Avoid overloading electrical outlets. Install working smoke alarms. Keep exit routes clear.

Festive celebrations bring families together, so these very simple and basic fire safety measures ensure gatherings do not end the fun before it even starts.

