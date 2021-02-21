Cleaners spotted removing hospital stickers on Novena escalator, inconsiderate behaviour sparks backlash

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of an escalator located in Novena covered in hospital stickers which had to be removed by two cleaners sparked a backlash for the inconsiderate behaviour.

On Saturday (Feb 20), the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a photo with the caption, “Who stick until like that? Seen at Novena?”

The photo showed an escalator filled with stickers by people who visited a hospital. There were two workers tasked with removing them one by one.

Hospitals hand out stickers to visitors who are expected to dispose of them properly. The Singapore General Hospital (SGH), for example, has designated sticker boards for discarding them.

“If you have visited SGH, you would have received a sticker. When you leave our premises, please paste them on the stickers boards provided or discard them into the waste bins,” SGH noted in a Facebook post on Apr 30, 2020.

“It pains us when we see these stickers pasted randomly at the escalator handrails, bus stop seats or public spaces. Please be considerate,” the post added.

The photo posted by All Singapore Stuff sparked a backlash among the online community. “Very inconsiderate and immature humans doing such acts. Poor upbringing. Never spared a thought for those cleaners,” said Facebook user John Tan.

“Please stop doing this,” said Facebook user Juan Cena. “You’re giving cleaners and workers a hard time.”

Netizens noted the culprits could be fined on the spot to stop such behaviour.

Others shared alternatives to discarding the stickers, such as Facebook user HT Khoo using his phone cover as the designated sticker board.

All Singapore Stuff uploaded another photo a few hours later from a different angle. It shows stickers covering the whole stretch of the escalator panel./TISG

