Home News In the Hood Cleaners spotted removing hospital stickers on Novena escalator, inconsiderate behaviour sparks backlash

Cleaners spotted removing hospital stickers on Novena escalator, inconsiderate behaviour sparks backlash

Netizens say people should be fined for such inconsiderate behaviour

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of an escalator located in Novena covered in hospital stickers which had to be removed by two cleaners sparked a backlash for the inconsiderate behaviour.

On Saturday (Feb 20), the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a photo with the caption, “Who stick until like that? Seen at Novena?”

The photo showed an escalator filled with stickers by people who visited a hospital. There were two workers tasked with removing them one by one.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

- Advertisement -

Hospitals hand out stickers to visitors who are expected to dispose of them properly. The Singapore General Hospital (SGH), for example, has designated sticker boards for discarding them.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore General Hospital

“If you have visited SGH, you would have received a sticker. When you leave our premises, please paste them on the stickers boards provided or discard them into the waste bins,” SGH noted in a Facebook post on Apr 30, 2020.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore General Hospital

“It pains us when we see these stickers pasted randomly at the escalator handrails, bus stop seats or public spaces. Please be considerate,” the post added.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore General Hospital

The photo posted by All Singapore Stuff sparked a backlash among the online community. “Very inconsiderate and immature humans doing such acts. Poor upbringing. Never spared a thought for those cleaners,” said Facebook user John Tan.

“Please stop doing this,” said Facebook user Juan Cena. “You’re giving cleaners and workers a hard time.”

Netizens noted the culprits could be fined on the spot to stop such behaviour.

Others shared alternatives to discarding the stickers, such as Facebook user HT Khoo using his phone cover as the designated sticker board.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

All Singapore Stuff uploaded another photo a few hours later from a different angle. It shows stickers covering the whole stretch of the escalator panel./TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Read related: Jogger spotted using foot to press pedestrian crossing button

Jogger spotted using foot to press pedestrian crossing button

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman living in Sembawang condo tells neighbours on another floor to stop burning religious incense as it “really don’t smell nice”

A woman living in a condominium in Sembawang sparked outrage and annoyance among neighbours for her lack of racial and religious tolerance. In a WhatsApp group chat for residents of The Brownstone Condominium along Canberra Drive, the woman posted a message on...
View Post
COVID 19

Budget 2021: S$4.8b of S$11b Covid-19 Resilience Package for public health; healthcare workers to get pay rise

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that the Government is giving foremost importance to public health, allocating S$4.8 of the new S$11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package to Singaporeans' overall public health, safe reopening measures...
View Post
Featured News

Budget 2021: Ensuring equal opportunities for all

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that Budget 2021 will focus on long-term efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Singaporeans, namely—lower wage workers, older workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), lower-income families, and children...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent