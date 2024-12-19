CHINA: An increasing number of young women across China are turning to a group known as the “white mafia” for help with personal issues ranging from troublesome ex-boyfriends to deceitful landlords.

According to the South China Morning Post, this unique group of bodyguards has quickly gained attention for its unconventional methods of dealing with sensitive situations, offering protection and understanding to those in need.

The “Professional Bodyguard Team,” as they are officially known, has become a prominent figure on mainland social media, boasting over 160,000 followers on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

While their appearance—dressed in black and exuding a tough, intimidating presence—might suggest they are part of an underground criminal group, these bodyguards pride themselves on a different identity.

Often referred to as the “white mafia” by netizens, they position themselves as “female guardians of justice” rather than lawbreakers. What sets this group apart is their ability to balance toughness with sensitivity.

Members of the team are trained to handle delicate situations, such as domestic violence, bullying, and relationship issues, through methods that focus on both persuasion and subtle intimidation.

Despite their “mafia-like” appearance, they remain committed to legal and ethical practices, regularly offering legal education and security training through their online platforms.

According to Lei, a team member, the group was formed in 2018 to provide security to celebrities and public figures. However, in 2022, the demand shifted, with more individuals reaching out for assistance resolving personal conflicts.

Due to legal gaps, some problems couldn’t be solved through traditional means, so the group began helping vulnerable people, particularly women aged 25 to 35, navigate their challenges.

Lei explained that the team includes a diverse range of professionals, including retired military officers, business owners, and even female boxers, all united by a commitment to providing practical and protective services.

“The core of our work is to assist in ways the law may not always cover,” he said.

A typical service can range from a few hours to a year, with prices varying from a few thousand to over 10,000 yuan (US$1,400), depending on the issue’s complexity.

Their work is diverse, from helping clients safely end toxic relationships to offering protection for children facing school bullying.

One notable case involved a woman trying to divorce her abusive husband. After the court hearing, he retaliated by throwing sulphuric acid at her—but thankfully, a team member shielded her with an umbrella.

In another case, a woman who was being physically and verbally abused by her boyfriend reached out to the team to safely break up with him. The service, which cost her around 20,000 yuan ($2,800), included escorting her through the process and providing security.

Despite their reputation, the “white mafia” ensures that their methods stay within legal boundaries. They guide clients through the process of contacting authorities when necessary and stress the importance of using legal means to resolve issues.

This blend of personal protection and legal support has made them highly popular on Douyin, where videos of their work showcase their commitment to helping vulnerable groups.

Observers on social media have praised the team, calling them a “civilian police station” where “big brothers” use legal methods to protect those in legal grey areas.

One user commented, “Looking fierce is an advantage. I hope your team continues to grow bigger and stronger!”

Similar “white mafia” organizations have emerged worldwide.

In the U.S., Bikers Against Child Abuse, a group of strong individuals who ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles, helps protect children from abuse.

Much like China’s Professional Bodyguard Team, their members combine a tough exterior with a strong sense of justice and compassion for the vulnerable.

As the “white mafia” continues to gain followers and recognition, they have become an important part of the conversation about protecting vulnerable groups in today’s complex society.