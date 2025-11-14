China’s most-wanted casino tycoon extradited from Thailand amid regional crime sweep

BANGKOK: Thailand has handed over alleged casino tycoon She Zhijiang to Chinese authorities, a move officials say is a major win in the fight against the region’s sprawling scam and gambling networks. She Zhijiang, who has been on China’s wanted list for years, was flown out of Bangkok on Wednesday after spending more than two years in a Thai prison.

Regional cooperation tightens against expanding scam networks

Thai police say the extradition didn’t happen overnight—it was the result of years of back-and-forth coordination with Beijing. China has been pushing hard to clamp down on crime rings thriving in the border zones of Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, areas where weak law enforcement has allowed cyber scams, illegal gambling, and trafficking operations to flourish.

Assistant police chief Jirabhop Bhuridej explained that China viewed She as a “high-importance suspect,” wanted since 2014 for allegedly running illegal gambling empires. She has denied the accusations, but authorities across the region say his name has surfaced repeatedly in investigations into billion-dollar scam operations.

Diplomatic momentum ahead of royal visit

Beijing’s embassy in Bangkok welcomed the handover, calling it a clear sign of increasingly close cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies. The timing was notable—the extradition happened just one day before Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were scheduled to begin a state visit to China, an event expected to further strengthen ties.

Thailand has been stepping up its role in the regional crackdown. Earlier this year, it repatriated several Chinese nationals suspected of working in fraud centres in Myanmar, following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to support Thailand’s efforts to combat cross-border crime.

Crime networks adapt as pressure mounts

A recent UN report noted that many criminal groups are simply shifting to more remote areas or moving their operations online as pressure intensifies. The UN describes She—who was born in China and later became a naturalised Cambodian citizen—as a businessman with wide-ranging ventures across Southeast Asia, from construction and real estate to entertainment and blockchain projects.

His extradition may be a significant milestone, but analysts say dismantling the region’s entrenched criminal syndicates will require sustained, coordinated pressure in the years ahead.