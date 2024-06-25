The “World in 2050” report by PwC projects China to become the world’s largest economy, contributing around 20% of the global GDP.

China has already surpassed the United States in purchasing power parity (PPP) and is poised to become the world’s largest economy before 2030. By 2050, India is expected to hold the third-largest economy spot.

In another report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global population is expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050. This surge will place unprecedented pressure on natural resources crucial for energy and food production.

Despite the recent global recession, the world GDP is anticipated to nearly quadruple by 2050. However, the economic trajectories of various regions will diverge significantly.

While China and India’s GDP growth rates are set to decelerate, the African continent is projected to experience the highest economic growth globally between 2030 and 2050.

Energy demands are expected to soar by 80% by 2050. Yet, the global energy mix will likely remain relatively stable, with fossil fuels constituting approximately 85% of energy sources, renewables just over 10%, and nuclear energy covering the remainder.

As the population grows and dietary preferences evolve, global agricultural land will expand to meet rising food demands. This expansion will occur more slowly, leading to intensified competition for land resources.

Significant demographic shifts will see China and India facing substantial population ageing, with China’s workforce expected to shrink by 2050. Urbanization will surge, with nearly 70% of the global population projected to reside in cities by mid-century.

Emerging Seven (E7) economies, including Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh, are expected to grow almost twice as fast as the advanced G7 economies. Poland is forecasted to be the fastest-growing EU economy. Despite maintaining higher average incomes, today’s advanced economies will see emerging markets significantly narrowing the income gap by 2050.

These shifts offer substantial opportunities for businesses willing to invest in these burgeoning regions. Countries like Brazil, Nigeria, and Turkey, despite recent economic challenges, hold significant potential. However, for emerging markets to capitalize on these opportunities, governments must implement structural reforms to enhance macroeconomic stability, diversify economies, and strengthen political and legal institutions.

The global economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rapid growth of emerging economies and the relative decline of developed ones. This transformation presents a fertile ground for investment and expansion, making it imperative for businesses to strategize for long-term engagement in these dynamic markets.

