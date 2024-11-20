CHINA: To foster workplace happiness and enhance employee engagement, a company in southern China has launched an unusual incentive program to encourage single employees to pursue romantic relationships.

Insta360, a Shenzhen-based camera manufacturer, has introduced cash rewards for staff members who use an online dating platform to connect with outsiders and form lasting relationships.

Cash rewards to go on a date?

The initiative, reported by the Guangdong General Labor Union and published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), promises to pay 66 yuan (around $9) for each valid post on the company’s forum introducing a single person to potential matches.

If an employee successfully matches with someone and maintains the relationship for three months, both the employee and their match will receive a more significant reward — 1,000 yuan (approximately USD 140) each.

As of Nov 11, nearly 500 posts had been shared on Insta360’s dating platform, with the company disbursing nearly 10,000 yuan in rewards for matchmaking efforts.

While no dating bonuses have been paid out yet—since the program only began less than three months ago—the initiative has sparked employee interest.

Mixed reactions

A staff member shared that the campaign was well received internally, with many employees finding it fun and engaging.

One employee humorously remarked, “My company is more eager than my mum,” about the company’s enthusiasm for matchmaking.

On social media, reactions have been mixed. Some users envied the employees’ good fortune, with one commenting on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok):

“Does the company have any recruitment plans?” while another joked, “The government should follow suit.”

However, not all responses have been positive. One critic argued, “Love should not be measured by money,” challenging the idea of turning romance into a financial transaction.

Declining birth rate: Motive behind the incentive

The initiative also comes amid broader concerns in China about declining marriage and birth rates. In the first three quarters of 2024, the number of marriages registered in China fell by 16.6% compared to the same period last year.

The country’s birth rate also hit a historic low, contributing to fears of an ageing population and long-term economic consequences.

In response to these demographic challenges, some local governments have been experimenting with financial incentives to encourage marriage and childbearing.

For example, in October, a city in Shanxi province began offering 1,500 yuan (around USD 210) to newlyweds who are marrying for the first time, provided the woman is 35 or younger.

However, this policy has been met with criticism, particularly from women who see it as ageist and overly focused on financial incentives rather than addressing the underlying economic and social pressures that influence marriage and family planning decisions.

Creative ways to address a social issue

While Insta360’s dating initiative might seem unconventional, it reflects a growing trend in China, where companies and governments are exploring creative ways to address social and demographic issues.

The success or failure of these programs will likely depend on how well they balance financial incentives with genuine support for employees’ well-being and personal lives.

As China grapples with its demographic challenges, one thing is clear — the role of money in matters of the heart is becoming an increasingly debated topic.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)