SINGAPORE: In a significant announcement on Sunday, Mar 23, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief, Dr Chee Soon Juan, revealed that he would be contesting in the newly created Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the upcoming General Election.

Dr Chee made the declaration during a walkabout in Woodlands, where he distributed flyers to residents. His decision to move to Sembawang West follows the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s report, which introduced sweeping changes to Singapore’s electoral map.

Speaking about the shift, Dr Chee expressed the emotional challenge of leaving his long-standing connection with Bukit Batok, where he had previously contested in both the 2016 by-election and the 2020 General Election. In a recent Channel News Asia story, he said, “You don’t spend 10 years getting to know the residents, building up the community, and entering their lives only to have it taken away with the stroke of a pen,” he said, reflecting on the difficult decision.

Voters rallying behind

As Dr Chee Soon Juan gears up for another General Election, public opinion remains divided as expected. However, many of these reactions and opinions expressed in a recent TikTok post showed how voters rallied behind Dr Chee Soon Juan, expressing a strong desire for positive change in Singapore.

Many believe he deserves a chance to prove his worth in parliament, emphasizing that if he doesn’t meet expectations, they can always vote him out in five years. His supporters are determined to allow him to speak up for the people’s interests, noting the unjust treatment he’s faced, especially with the unfair redrawing of electoral boundaries.

They are inspired by his tireless work ethic and intelligence, particularly in Sembawang West, where voters are confident that his dedication will bring tangible improvements. The fear his presence strikes the ruling party only further fuels their hope that Dr Chee can challenge the status quo and bring fresh energy to the political landscape.

With a blend of optimism and resolve, voters are eager for change, even humorously calling for more affordable food options—symbolizing their desire for an inclusive, people-focused future under his leadership.

