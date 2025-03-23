SINGAPORE: In a major development ahead of the next General Election, Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), has officially announced his candidacy for Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC). This marks a significant shift from his previous stronghold in Bukit Batok SMC, where he had been campaigning since 2016.

Flyer Blitz Kicks Off in Sembawang West

At 9 a.m. today, Dr Chee and a battalion of party members and volunteers began distributing flyers to every household across Sembawang West SMC, setting the tone for what he promised would be an “aggressive and passionate campaign.” Dr Chee emphasised his intent for every resident to receive the SDP’s message ahead of the contest.

Emotional Goodbye to Bukit Batok

During a doorstop interview at 11 a.m., Dr Chee expressed heartfelt sentiments regarding his departure from Bukit Batok, where he spent the last decade connecting deeply with the community. “You don’t spend 10 years getting to know the residents, building up the community, entering the lives of the residents there and then have it yanked away from you with a stroke of a pen without feeling that void,” Dr Chee said, visibly moved.

He attributed the shift to boundary changes announced by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC), lamenting the impact of what he called “repeated gerrymandering” on opposition efforts. “I find it hard to get over this repeated gerrymandering,” he added, referencing the removal of Bukit Batok SMC.

Critique of PAP and Gerrymandering

Dr Chee directly criticised the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), accusing it of “blatant and egregious gerrymandering.” However, he shifted the focus toward what lies ahead: “But this morning, we’re not going to talk about what we cannot control. We’re here to talk about what we can control — this campaign here in Sembawang West.”

SDP’s Principles and Mission

Highlighting SDP’s identity as a party driven by conviction rather than perks, Dr Chee remarked, “No free car, no cushy jobs at GLCs, no business networks. But what we offer is hope, the promise of values and principles to stand up for the little guy.”

He praised his team of volunteers, pointing to their dedication as proof of SDP’s commitment. “It’s that kind of commitment that makes me so proud to be standing here with you… the burning passion that radiates out from the proud red shirt that you’re wearing right now.”

Campaign Themes: Cost of Living, Jobs, and Population Concerns

Dr Chee took aim at the PAP’s handling of bread-and-butter issues. “PM Lawrence Wong says he will do everything to help you cope with the cost of living — the cost of living that the PAP has jacked up.” He positioned the SDP as a party that aspires for more than just survival: “We want Singaporeans to thrive.”

He also addressed the sensitive topic of employment competition, promising that the SDP will “fight for your employment and job security, and to make sure Singapore does not become overpopulated.”

Unveiling the “Northern Strategy”

Dr Chee revealed that the move to Sembawang West is part of a broader “Northern Strategy” by the SDP, marking a return to familiar territory where the party previously campaigned in the 2000s. “We now want to embark on this northern strategy,” he said. “In a way, it’s back to our old stomping grounds.”

He confirmed that in addition to Sembawang West SMC, the party will also contest in Sembawang GRC, with more announcements to come. Chairman Prof Paul Tambyah will be contesting Bukit Panjang SMC.

Coordination with Fellow Opposition Parties

Dr Chee acknowledged questions about a potential multi-cornered fight in Sembawang West, assuring that opposition parties are coordinating. “We’re always in touch with all our fellow opposition parties, and we’ll certainly be discussing this matter with them. We hope not to see a three-cornered fight here.”

Aggressive Ground Campaign in Sembawang West

Laying out an ambitious ground strategy, Dr Chee committed to comprehensive outreach efforts, including:

Door-to-door visits : “Our objective is to knock on every door.”

: “Our objective is to knock on every door.” MRT station outreach : Starting soon at Admiralty MRT and others.

: Starting soon at Admiralty MRT and others. Flyer blitzes : A second round is planned for the end of April.

: A second round is planned for the end of April. Personal engagement: “We’ll continue engaging through house visits, coffee shop sessions, and social media.”

Notably, Dr Chee pointed out the compressed timeline: “Everything that we’ve done in nine years in Bukit Batok, we now have to squeeze into two months.”

Prof Tambyah’s Remarks

Prof Paul Tambyah reaffirmed the SDP’s historical presence in Sembawang, recalling his first rally speech there in 2011. “We’ve been in Sembawang for a long time.” He added that the SDP has been active on the ground since 2022.

He also shared his progress on Bukit Panjang, where SDP visited 135 of 150 blocks. “We have built strong relationships with residents.”

Looking Ahead

With today’s announcement, the SDP is poised to intensify its efforts in Singapore’s north. Dr Chee concluded with a rallying call: “We will make sure that this SMC and this GRC both come into play, and with the commitment and passion you see behind us, I think that’s going to be very historic.”