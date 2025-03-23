Throw a kitchen sink at him, and he’ll keep coming back like a scene from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. Instead of licking his wounds after the boundaries in Bukit Batok were redrawn, Dr Chee said that the ward he previously contested in was unfairly “yanked away” from him. But there is nothing stopping him now. Chee has found a new stomping ground for his upcoming campaign in 2025. Dubbed as SDP’s Northern Strategy, SDP eyes the Northern districts of Singapore.

The Independent Singapore has followed him on his campaign trail and saw him firsthand doing house visits and greeting residents in Woodlands. Sembawang West, the newly minted single-member constituency, is a familiar ground for SDP, and the ground team has been covering this constituency since 2011.

Chee garnered a respectable 45.2% in the last general election in 2020 in the electoral ward of Bukit Batok. It was his career-best, and a lot of people were hopeful that he would finally be able to cross the line in the upcoming general elections.

Bukit Batok has been absorbed into Jurong-Bukit Batok GRC, a merger of Bukit Batok, Yuhua, and two wards from the previous Jurong GRC.

This is going to be an epic fight, says a defiant Chee, standing at the entrance of Woodlands Mart, delivering a fiery speech and attracting passersby to stop and watch him work the crowd. The PAP grassroots team in the same vicinity were muted, and one woman dressed in all white stood and watched Chee with astonishment. The SDP cadres invited her to come closer to hear Soon Juan’s impassioned speech.

Chee received a warm welcome from residents, and many heart-landers welcomed him to Sembawang West.

Chee to contest in the new SMC.

The SDP is focusing on two major hot-button issues during this election: The rising cost of living and the overcrowding of our city. The other opposition MPs in parliament have even questioned the timing of GST hikes and blamed the ruling party for the spiralling retail prices.

Chee went on to criticize PM Wong in his speech, saying that living on hope is not enough. We need to chart a new direction, and the time is ripe to stop PAP on its tracks and to deny the incumbent of the two-thirds majority.

It is time to put the MP we never had, Dr Chee Soon Juan, in parliament.

