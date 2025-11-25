// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
245-room Bespoke Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
Photo: City Developments Limited
BusinessProperty
1 min.Read

CDL to divest Bespoke Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi for S$117M as part of capital recycling

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has agreed to sell the Bespoke Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi in Japan for JPY 14 billion (approximately S$117 million). The transaction will be executed through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, M&C Sakura TMK, to real estate funds managed by Blackstone.

In a press release on Tuesday (Nov 25), CDL’s group chief operating officer, Kwek Eik Sheng, said the proposed divestment, which will be completed in December 2025, is part of the group’s capital recycling and active portfolio optimisation approach.

The sale comes just over two years after the group acquired the 256-room freehold lifestyle hotel, located in Osaka’s Shinsaibashi commercial district, in August 2023 for JPY8.5 billion, following Japan’s reopening to visa-free international travel in October 2022.

Mr Sheng said, “While we are committed to optimising the performance of every asset that we own, we also remain objective and pragmatic in assessing when to divest, ensuring that capital is redeployed where it can maximise shareholder value.”

See also  MLT to divest 3 Malaysia properties, Linfox, Celestica Hub and Zentraline, for S$47.7M

Blackstone’s head of real estate in Japan, Daisuke Kitta, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our footprint in Japan and add a prime asset to our real estate portfolio.”

This is the group’s fourth divestment this year, following the sale of its stake in South Beach development, the sale of Piccadilly Galleria, and its 250-unit multifamily asset in Sunnyvale, California, bringing the group’s total contracted divestments to over S$1.8 billion year-to-date (YTD). /TISG

Read also: CDL joint venture sells 84% Zyon Grand units at weekend launch at average price of S$3,050 psf

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Takeaway from Wan Yang closure: Some say they’ll never get prepaid packages

SINGAPORE: Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology, a...

Man arrested for causing public disturbance, directing traffic, and gesturing wildly at police officers

SINGAPORE: A man was suspected of harassing customers at...

Singapore orders Apple and Google to block ‘gov.sg’ spoofing on messaging platforms

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s police force has issued implementation directives to...

Johor-Singapore SEZ meant to be a ‘regional champion,’ not just an ‘industrial park with a nicer brochure’

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong once called the...

Business

Most young Singaporeans say they feel stressed over how much to gift in wedding Ang Bao

SINGAPORE: As Singapore heads into the year-end wedding season,...

‘35 applications, zero replies’: Soon-to-be retrenched worker struggles to find a new job

SINGAPORE: One month had passed since a Singaporean worker...

‘Is burnout culture real in SG?’: Woman says she and 90% of her friends are struggling with exhaustion

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently shared on social media...

Former Indonesian president says the next unicorn may emerge from Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Southeast Asia could...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //