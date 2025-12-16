// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
24.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Quayside Isle is the only dedicated commercial complex in Sentosa Cove
Photo: CDL
BusinessProperty
1 min.Read

CDL divests Quayside Isle in Sentosa Cove for S$97.3M

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has agreed to divest Quayside Isle, the only dedicated commercial complex in Sentosa Cove, to a Singapore-based institutional buyer for S$97.3 million or about S$2,205 per square foot (psf).

The divestment represents a significant premium of about 47% over the prime waterfront retail asset’s book value of S$66 million, with the transaction expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026). The sale reflects an exit cap rate of around 2.6%, the group said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec 16).

The property was put up for sale in September through an expression of interest (EOI) exercise that closed on Oct 15. CDL said the site drew strong interest from both local and overseas investors before the sale was secured.

With this transaction, CDL’s divestments for the year have reached about S$2 billion. It is the group’s eighth asset sale contracted this year, following deals involving South Beach, City Industrial Building and Piccadilly Galleria in Singapore. CDL also sold two non-core hotels in the US, a multifamily residential property there, and a hotel in Osaka, Japan.

See also  CDL director’s criticism puts boardroom conflict over appointments back in spotlight

CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek said the group had developed Quayside Isle into a lifestyle precinct for the Sentosa Cove community, with stable occupancy and a curated mix of well-established, long-term tenants.

He added that after nurturing the asset for more than a decade, the timing was right to “crystallise the value created and allow it to flourish under new stewardship.” /TISG

Read also: CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //