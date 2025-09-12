// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 12, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Causeway Link
MalaysiaSingapore News
2 min.Read

Causeway Link updates CW7P schedule from Sept 11 for smoother cross-border travel

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE/JOHOR BAHRU: Travelling between Johor and Singapore may get easier for regular commuters with Causeway Link’s updated CW7P bus timings, which went into effect on September 11, 2025.

The CW7P service connects Puteri Harbour to KSAB CIQ via the Second Link, passing through key stops such as One Medini Hub, Macrolink Hijauan Medini, Anjung Medini, and Impiana @ East Ledang. Then, from CIQ, commuters may transfer towards Tuas Checkpoint and onward to Tuas Link, Boon Lay, or Jurong East MRT stations.

With the new schedule, commuters will have a wider range of timings to choose from, whether they prefer an early ride at 4:45 a.m. from Puteri Harbour or a later return at 10:15 p.m. from CIQ. Evening services have also been adjusted to ensure smoother connectivity for those heading home after work or leisure.

Causeway Link also noted that CW3, CW3L, CW3S, and CW6 buses will no longer stop at Anjung Medini when travelling from CIQ 2nd Link. Commuters who rely on this stop are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Photo: Facebook / Causeway Link

Why this matters to Singapore commuters

For Singapore residents who frequently cross the border, whether for work in Johor’s growing business hubs or leisure trips to Puteri Harbour, the updated CW7P timings are likely to make travelling easier.

Cross-border travel has long been affected by peak-hour traffic congestion, and Causeway Link’s adjustments aim to help spread out passenger loads across more services, giving commuters a better chance of avoiding long waits. With links to MRT stations like Tuas Link, Boon Lay, and Jurong East, the CW7P also continues to play an important role in seamless travel between the two countries.

For families, weekend travellers, and even Singaporeans heading for shopping or dining in Johor, the revised schedule makes spontaneous trips easier to plan.

Photo: Facebook / Causeway Link

What commuters should do

Causeway Link advises passengers to arrive 10 minutes earlier to avoid missing their bus, as services remain subject to traffic conditions at the Second Link. Travellers can pay with ManjaLink cards, cash, or Visa for added convenience.

To stay updated, commuters are encouraged to save the new timing chart and plan ahead, especially during peak travel periods.

Photo: Facebook / Causeway Link

