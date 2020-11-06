Caught on cam: Quick-thinking driver uses vehicle to block incoming bus as elderly man crosses the road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of a quick-thinking driver using the car to warn an incoming bus of an elderly uncle trying to cross the road is circulating online. The gesture has garnered respect from the online community.

On Wednesday (Nov 4), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded video footage contributed by a motorist of an incident involving a possible accident that was averted due to a driver’s quick-thinking.

The post included a statement from the driver who was waiting at the Eunos Road 2 junction along Sims Avenue on Nov 4. About 20 seconds into the footage, an elderly man could be spotted entering the dashcam view from the right. He was slowly crossing the road. The driver saw that the lights had turned green while the elderly man was only halfway across.

“As there was an empty lane on the left, any car coming would have hit the old man.” The vehicles at the right, waiting for the man to cross could also create a blindspot for incoming vehicles taking the clear lane.

“Checked my left wing mirror and saw a bus coming along, decided to signal and shield the old man by slowing or blocking the path of the bus,” said the driver.

The driver’s prompt response worked, and the bus slowed just in time for the elderly man to come into view as he reached the other side of the road.

“Accident avoided, and life goes on. Let us all look out for each other on our shared roads and return home to our loved ones,” said the driver. “Who says BMW drivers don’t signal?” the driver added jokingly.

The last statement was in reference to an ongoing banter among Singapore motorists that the signal indicators on BMWs are redundant. There have been multiple instances in the past of drivers on BMWs quickly changing lanes without informing other road users.

The video has over 39,700 views to date, with many netizens commending the driver in the comments section. “Very daring move, but salute,” said Facebook user Ong Jia Hao. Many appreciated that the driver was aware of his surroundings while on the road. “Not only did you save the uncle, who is crossing the road, but you saved the bus captain (and his) job. One stone saved two birds,” said Facebook user Joel Mung.

A few noted that there was no pedestrian lane on the side where the elderly man was crossing. However, others replied that it was too early to judge the situation as the man could be suffering from a health condition such as dementia which could make familiar daily tasks challenging.

