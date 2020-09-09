Caught on cam: Car zooms through zebra crossing, nearly hitting student

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the Complaint Singapore page on Facebook shared a video on Tuesday (Sept 8) of a car driver zooming through a zebra crossing in a school zone.

The driver would have hit a student who was stepping onto the crossing had the boy not stopped.

The driver of the car whose dashcam recorded the incident had stopped for another student to cross the road. As that student was reaching the end of the pedestrian crossing, a boy walking from the same direction was seen about to step onto it, only to stop as the car zoomed past. It did not even slow down.

The caption with the video on the Complaint Singapore page read: “Nowadays driver so kanchiong pls give way to school kids who are crossing the zebra crossing.”

A LASELLE College of the Arts building can be seen in the background, bringing the location to Winstedt Road in the Newton area, according to mustsharenews.com. The clip was uploaded on this site on Friday (Sept 4). The LASELLE campus and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) are among several schools in the vicinity.

Members of the online community called for action to be taken against the driver as he or she had broken one of the basic rules of motoring, that is, to give way at pedestrian crossings.

