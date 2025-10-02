// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 2, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Cathay Pacific Airplane
Photo: Depositphotos/portosabbia
BusinessTravel
1 min.Read

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek campaign running from Oct 1 to 30, 2025, targeting Singapore’s overworked adults—encouraging them to finally use their vacation days with a S$50 flight promo code.

To get the promo code, workaholics can consult with the airline’s AI-powered Vacation Deprivation Specialist, Dr Teck M.C., where users receive “tripments” in the form of vacation certificates with diagnoses such as “Hot Desk Depression,” “Corporate Jargon-xiety,” and “This-could-have-been-an-email-itis.”

The teleconsult takes just a few minutes. Users will be prompted to click the “chat with me” button and enter their first name, last name, and email. After pressing the call button, users are asked to turn on their microphone but are not required to speak and will receive a downloadable vacation certificate.

After that, users receive an email with the S$50 promo code, which can be applied to their next Cathay Pacific flight departing from Singapore. To enjoy the discount, simply use the promo code on Cathay Pacific’s website for any destination within the airline’s global network.

See also  Work-life balance is still top priority for Singaporeans after 3 years, though Gen X values pay a bit more

Marketech APAC reported the move came after Expedia’s 2024 survey found that 62% of Singaporeans rarely use their annual leave.

For workaholics needing tripment, start the teleconsult here. /TISG

Read also: Vietjet celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with one-way fares from S$86 on Singapore–Vietnam routes

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Singapore News

Jamus Lim: Singapore should fully take care of seniors who’ve contributed their lot in life

SINGAPORE: As he often does after house visits, Workers’...
Property

Singapore’s HDB resale activity expected to slow in Q4, analyst says

SINGAPORE: Resale activity in Singapore is expected to slow...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //