Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek campaign running from Oct 1 to 30, 2025, targeting Singapore’s overworked adults—encouraging them to finally use their vacation days with a S$50 flight promo code.

To get the promo code, workaholics can consult with the airline’s AI-powered Vacation Deprivation Specialist, Dr Teck M.C., where users receive “tripments” in the form of vacation certificates with diagnoses such as “Hot Desk Depression,” “Corporate Jargon-xiety,” and “This-could-have-been-an-email-itis.”

The teleconsult takes just a few minutes. Users will be prompted to click the “chat with me” button and enter their first name, last name, and email. After pressing the call button, users are asked to turn on their microphone but are not required to speak and will receive a downloadable vacation certificate.

After that, users receive an email with the S$50 promo code, which can be applied to their next Cathay Pacific flight departing from Singapore. To enjoy the discount, simply use the promo code on Cathay Pacific’s website for any destination within the airline’s global network.

Marketech APAC reported the move came after Expedia’s 2024 survey found that 62% of Singaporeans rarely use their annual leave.

For workaholics needing tripment, start the teleconsult here . /TISG

