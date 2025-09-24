Vietjet celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with one-way fares from S$86 on Singapore–Vietnam routes

SINGAPORE: Vietjet is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, offering Singapore travellers hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets with one-way fares from S$86, inclusive of taxes and fees, on flights to Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Travellers during the festival can enjoy surprises onboard, such as lantern giveaways, in-flight performances, and limited-edition mooncakes on selected flights and at Sky Shop, according to the airline’s press release.

The promotion runs from Sep 24 until Sep 26, 2025, for travel between Oct 20, 2025, and May 27, 2026, although blackout dates may apply depending on the route. Tickets can be booked on Vietjet’s website or the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Special promotional fares are also available across Vietjet’s domestic and international network.

In addition, the airline announced two additional flights from Singapore to Da Nang starting Nov 21 and seven weekly round trips to Phu Quoc from Dec 23. Vietjet will now operate 49 weekly round trips between Singapore and Vietnam, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. /TISG

