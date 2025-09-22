Malaysia’s Michelin-recognised seafood noodles restaurant Hai Kah Lang to open first overseas branch in Funan Mall this September

SINGAPORE: Malaysian seafood noodle restaurant Hai Kah Lang will open its first overseas branch at Singapore’s Funan Mall this September, although no specific opening date has been provided.

On its website, CapitaLand confirmed that the restaurant will be opening soon and that the Funan branch will be its first overseas outlet.

The brand is best known for its signature seafood noodles and fish-head noodles, dishes that have drawn a strong following in Kuala Lumpur. Its first outlet in the Taman Cheras neighbourhood has earned the Michelin Bib Gourmand award for three years in a row since 2023. The recognition is given to restaurants that provide the best value for money.

According to Mothership, citing a recommendation from the Michelin website, first-time diners could try the restaurant’s mixed seafood noodles with crab, clams, fish, squid, shrimp, and laver seaweed in a fish bone broth exuding the aroma of Huadiao wine. The fried fish cake was also noted as worth trying. /TISG

Read also: Singapore tops global cheap eats: Locals can eat out 500 times monthly on average salary, study shows