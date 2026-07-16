Car catches fire on Marsiling Drive in early hours, jolting residents awake

SINGAPORE: A frightening incident happened at Marsiling Drive when a vehicle suddenly caught fire while driving in the early hours of the morning on Monday, July 13. Residents who were resting nearby were awakened by the explosion caused by the accident, and thick smoke lingered from the accident.

A 43-year-old concerned resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that she was asleep when she suddenly heard loud noises, and she immediately thought that it was from a heavy object falling. However, she smelled a strong burning odour afterwards and discovered that a car was on fire. Thankfully, authorities arrived at the scene and used hoses to extinguish the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that the interior of the car was severely burned, the glass was shattered, and the hood, trunk, and roof were destroyed. The resident further added that even if the fire was handled, thick smoke still filled the air. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Due to the incident, scorch marks tainted the road, but they did not affect the traffic of other passing vehicles. Moreover, the surveillance camera on the side of the bus stop facing the road was damaged, allegedly because of the fire’s high temperature.

In similar news related to fire accidents, an explosive incident happened in a car park when a logistics company vehicle suddenly caught fire, accompanied by several explosions at Upper Aljunied Road.

Further investigations revealed that the front of the vehicle, including the driver’s seat, was completely burned.

“The fire wasn’t big at the time, but soon after, there was a second explosion, so I went downstairs with other residents. The fire trucks had already arrived by then,” a resident claimed. She further added that the firefighters took care of the fire in about 15 minutes.

Read more about the news story here.