‘I can smell gasoline’: Logistics company vehicle erupts in blaze with explosions at a car park

SINGAPORE: Another explosive incident happened in a car park when a logistics company vehicle suddenly caught fire, accompanied by several explosions. The incident happened last June 27, at 7:55 in the evening, at Upper Aljunied Road.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident. When reporters visited the scene, the fire had already been extinguished, and it was seen that firefighters were spraying water inside the vehicle to prevent it from reigniting once again. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a young man was seen standing beside the vehicle, and the police officers questioned him. He declined to speak further to reporters.

Further investigations revealed that the front of the vehicle, including the driver’s seat, was completely burned. A 36-year-old resident who witnessed the accident admitted that she had heard an explosion, and when she looked out her window to check what had happened, she saw that the vehicle was on fire.

The resident admitted: “The fire wasn’t big at the time, but soon after, there was a second explosion, so I went downstairs with other residents. The fire trucks had already arrived by then.” She said that the firefighters took care of the fire in about 15 minutes.

Additionally, the resident shared that she forgot to close the window of her home when she went out to check the scene. When she came back, her house was filled with smoke, and she could smell gasoline.

The Civil Defence Force confirmed that they have received the report and that members used a water hose to extinguish the fire. No one was injured in the process.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire incidents, there was a recent report where a unit in Geylang caught fire due to a battery of an electric bicycle that was being charged.

With this accident, the Civil Defence Force needed to evacuate nearby residents. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

Read more about the news story here.