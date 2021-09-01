Camcar ‘t-bones’ taxi making illegal u-turn

- Advertisement -

Singapore — While there are multiple methods to enforce road safety among motorists, t-boning the offender is a rather expensive option.

A video of the accident was shared by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube on Sunday (Aug 30). It highlighted a t-bone accident between two vehicles.

A t-bone accident refers to the hood of one vehicle crashing into the side of another, thus creating a “T” shape. It often occurs at intersections when a car with the right of way slams into an errant driver disregarding traffic lights or road rules.

The video shows the vehicle recording the scene on a dashboard camera travelling along Havelock Road headed to Outram Road.

- Advertisement -

A few moments later, a blue Comfort Del Gro taxi was spotted making an illegal u-turn.

However, the camcar does not stop and collides with the taxi, sending the driver rocking from the impact.

The two drivers step out of their vehicles, gesturing in disbelief at the accident.

With over a hundred comments, members from the online community wondered why the camcar did not stop.

- Advertisement -

“At that speed, camcar could have avoided the accident. Unless his reaction is as slow as a snail, of which he shouldn’t have a driving license,” said netizen Yas Md.

“The taxi may be making illegal uturn, but the accident was totally avoidable… camcar kuai lan kia,” commented Facebook user Woo Vee Ting.

The importance of using an emergency brake was also highlighted.

“It seems like nowadays many drivers don’t know how to apply e-brake or just too lazy to apply. The camcar clearly had sufficient time to avoid banging into the taxi if he had applied e-brake,” said Facebook user Johnny Walter. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: Cab driver allegedly flees accident involving cyclist, returns 5 mins later due to witnesses

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg