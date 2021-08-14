Cab driver allegedly flees accident involving cyclist, returns 5 mins later due to witnesses

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to social media to complain about how a cab driver fled the scene after getting involved in an accident, only to return a few minutes later as he spotted witnesses to the scene.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video on Monday (Aug 9) of the incident, taken by the cyclist involved in the collision with the taxi.

According to the post, the cyclist was coming down the bridge from the Changi Village, Nicoll Drive and Telok Paku area.

“The cab driver took off, leaving me laying on the road and only returned five minutes later after he noticed that he was seen by other car drivers,” the victim noted.

He mentioned that two people came to help and removed his bike off the road.

“When I watched the full video, I saw multiple cars driving by me without even bothering to slow down or to stop and help,” the cyclist said.

“I will always stop when there are accidents or if people are injured,” he added.

The video began with the cyclist approaching the taxi.

The taxi proceeded to enter the road while the cyclist was unable to stop.

The cyclist was thrown off the bicycle and onto the road.

Moments later, a man in a white vehicle stopped nearby to assist the cyclist.

Members from the online community wished the cyclist a speedy recovery and reminded him to practice defensive riding, especially when crossing a junction.

“Being a driver and cyclist, I always have to be aware of such situations where you will have to think ahead of what if the car decides to turn out,” said Facebook user Le Johnston. /TISG

