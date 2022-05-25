Home News Featured News Buy fish if you can’t afford chicken as President Halimah once said...

Buy fish if you can’t afford chicken as President Halimah once said — Netizens remember her words after Malaysia to halt chicken exports

Photo: FB/Umbrage Singapore / Justin Lim Lim

Chicken expensive, buy fish lah. Fish expensive, buy tofu lor. Protein also mah. 😄

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

After the announcement that Malaysia will be halting chicken exports starting June, netizens were quick to take to social media to quote what President Halimah Yacob said in 2007 as a Member of Parliament.

Back then, as Parliament was about to debate the high cost of living, The Straits Times reported that two MPs tabled questions about fast-rising food prices hurting Singaporeans’ wallets. The price of wheat was at global historic highs due to drought in Australia and crop failures in the US. This pushed up the cost of animal feed and meat.

Madam Halimah, who was a Jurong GRC MP then, said that more could be done to promote alternative food sources.

“For example, the price of chicken may be rising fast, but we can encourage Singaporeans to turn to alternative sources of protein, such as fish”, she told The Straits Times.

Her words have become very applicable as with a week to go before Malaysia’s export ban on chickens kicks in on June 1, the Straits Times reported that eateries here are scrambling and working with suppliers to find alternative sources of fresh chicken.

In Facebook groups, netizens said: “When Malaysia announced no supply of chicken. I think of her”.

Netizens also joked that they hoped Malaysia would not ban imports of fish to Singapore as well.

ICYMI: Buy fish if you can’t afford chicken, President Halimah once said: Netizens point to pomfret’s pre-CNY price of $100 per kilo

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 25

Integrated Shield Plans (IP) in Singapore: What Are They? Hospitalisation coverage is a must-have tool to have in your life due to the ever-rising healthcare costs in the country. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, the cost of Medical...
Read more
Celebrity

Tom Cruise on TOP GUN: MAVERICK — Making co-stars fly F-18 fighter jets for real without fainting or vomiting from the intense gravitational force

It was 36 years ago that Tom Cruise graced the silver screen in Top Gun in 1986 and the actor continues to win hearts...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie & BTS’s V rumoured to be dating

Superstars dating may or may not be going on if the rumours about Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’s V aka Kim Tae-hyung are anything to...
Read more
Home News

Man sees school textbook used to cover broken window glass of HDB flat; says “Poverty everywhere when you walk the low income flats in...

A man who saw a school textbook being used to cover up a broken piece of window glass took to social media to share...
Read more
Home News

Man steals delivery rider’s bike, gets caught and says “I already said sorry what” — claims he was tired, not enough sleep, so he...

A man tried to get away with an apology and excuses after getting caught attempting to steal another man’s bicycle.  "I already said sorry what,"...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 25

Integrated Shield Plans (IP) in Singapore: What Are They? Hospitalisation coverage is a must-have tool to have in your life...
Read more
Celebrity

Tom Cruise on TOP GUN: MAVERICK — Making co-stars fly F-18 fighter jets for real without fainting or vomiting from the intense gravitational force

It was 36 years ago that Tom Cruise graced the silver screen in Top Gun in 1986 and the...
Read more
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie & BTS’s V rumoured to be dating

Superstars dating may or may not be going on if the rumours about Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’s V aka...
Read more
Home News

Man sees school textbook used to cover broken window glass of HDB flat; says “Poverty everywhere when you walk the low income flats in...

A man who saw a school textbook being used to cover up a broken piece of window glass took...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore