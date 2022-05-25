Buy fish if you can’t afford chicken as President Halimah once said — Netizens remember her words after Malaysia to halt chicken exports

- Advertisement -

After the announcement that Malaysia will be halting chicken exports starting June, netizens were quick to take to social media to quote what President Halimah Yacob said in 2007 as a Member of Parliament.

Back then, as Parliament was about to debate the high cost of living, The Straits Times reported that two MPs tabled questions about fast-rising food prices hurting Singaporeans’ wallets. The price of wheat was at global historic highs due to drought in Australia and crop failures in the US. This pushed up the cost of animal feed and meat.

Madam Halimah, who was a Jurong GRC MP then, said that more could be done to promote alternative food sources.

“For example, the price of chicken may be rising fast, but we can encourage Singaporeans to turn to alternative sources of protein, such as fish”, she told The Straits Times.

Her words have become very applicable as with a week to go before Malaysia’s export ban on chickens kicks in on June 1, the Straits Times reported that eateries here are scrambling and working with suppliers to find alternative sources of fresh chicken.

In Facebook groups, netizens said: “When Malaysia announced no supply of chicken. I think of her”.

Netizens also joked that they hoped Malaysia would not ban imports of fish to Singapore as well.

