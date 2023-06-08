Bus hits elderly uncle crossing Tampines street

SINGAPORE: An undated video has been circulating on social media of an old man with a cane crossing the street when he was sideswiped and completely knocked off his feet by a bus.

“Hope the elderly man will be alright,” reads the caption on the video, which was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page earlier this week.

The incident is said to have occurred at a Tampines Avenue 7 crossing junction across from a polyclinic, although when this happened is unknown.

The video has since been shared over 200 times, with many commenters condemning the bus driver for not being careful and knocking the man over.

“Bus driver is blind. Broad daylight still cannot see the slow-moving Oldman crossing the road. Think driver will be suspended permanently,” wrote one netizen.

“Wtf, its on driver side and directly in his view….must punish the driver definitely!” agreed another.

“Suspend the driver’s license stop him continue working for bus drive and no more on the Road,” one chimed in.

Some netizens expressed outrage on the elderly uncle’s behalf.

“Do bus operators employ BLIND drivers ???? This driver MUST go to prison !!!” a netizen wrote.

One woman was horrified because after the bus hit the uncle, it appeared to still move forward. “This can be called inhuman torture because the bus driver made such a big accident and went forward!!!”

Some commenters, however, wrote that the elderly man may have just been in the driver’s blind spot, which is why he was unseen.

