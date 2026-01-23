Bus accidentally entered a residential area and crash into several vehicles

SINGAPORE: Residents were shocked when they found their cars with flat tires along with a neighbor’s van that were dragged 5 meters onto a curb. A bus mistakenly entered a private residential area, which unfortunately caused the accident.

According to a report by Shin Min Daily News, the bus that was a Go-Ahead bus. A 45-year-old engineer, who was affected by the incident, said in an interview that he was about to drive his child off to school when he discovered that the right side of his car had been hit. More so, a tire had burst. He then had to call a tow truck to take his car for repair.

Following that, the man checked his home security camera and found that it was caused by the bus. He stated: “I could even hear the impact in the footage. Afterwards, I asked around in the residents’ group and found that several other car owners had had the same experience. Buses don’t usually travel on this section of the road.”

One more resident, a 60-year-old, also shared that his son’s van was parked outside a neighbor’s unit, along with the neighbor’s car parked behind it. Sadly, both of the vehicles were dragged about 5 meters by the bus onto the curb, and the van’s bottom tire was damaged and burst.

CCTV footage showed that the bus collided with several more cars until they came to a stop in front of a building. Case details revealed that the private residential area has two entrances, and the bus is believed to have entered one of these.

The authorities confirmed that they have received the report, and that no one was injured in the accident. Furthermore, the 70-year-old bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.

In other news, there was another vehicular accident that took place in a residential area where a 29-year-old female driver lost control of her car and crashed into a terraced house.

The car eventually overturned and several concerned citizens took the initiative to rescue the driver, taking her to the hospital to seek medical assistance and to help the police with further investigations.

