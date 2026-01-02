Car overturns after crashing into house wall at Meyer Road, residents rescue female driver

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old female driver lost control of her car inside a private residential area, causing her to crash into a terraced house and eventually overturn. Several concerned citizens took the initiative to rescue the driver, taking her to the hospital to seek medical assistance and to help the police with further investigations.

A 56-year-old private hire car driver who witnessed the accident at Meyer Road told Shin Min Daily News that he saw how the event transpired as he was passing by the area. He revealed that due to the incident, the female driver had a head injury and was bleeding, but she was conscious.

“After the accident, she was able to slowly crawl out of the car with the help of others, and the ground was covered in oil,” the witness admitted.

Photos of the incident showed that the overturned car was severely damaged, and numerous pieces of the car’s debris were scattered on the ground. Furthermore, the exterior wall of the private residents’ houses also has signs of impact, with parts of the wall collapsed.

When a reporter visited the scene, the 76-year-old homeowner of the affected house revealed that he was inside his home when he suddenly heard a loud noise. He immediately ran out to see what was happening and saw the car had overturned.

He shared that during that time, the woman seemed to be disoriented. At some point, she had been lying down to rest, but suddenly stood up and climbed back into the car.

“We told her to get out quickly because we were worried that the car might explode,” he stated.

The police stated that the car allegedly skidded on its own. The authorities confirmed that they have received the report and that the case is still under investigation.

