‘Burnt-out and lost’ employee wants to quit amid growing responsibilities ‘for growth’ with no hope of promotion, advised to ‘quiet quit’

SINGAPORE: Netizens have advised a “burnt-out and lost” employee to “ quiet quit ” after she shared online that she had been “crying every day” and felt “super miserable” amid growing responsibilities at work, asking others, “How do you all bite through such days, and is this really the economy to be prioritising mental health?” as she considers quitting.

The post author, who had been in her current role for two years, shared on r/askSingapore that her work had been filled with “compressed timelines and bloated responsibilities,” with no hope of promotion.

According to her, her responsibilities continued to balloon even after she said she had clearly expressed that she was “happy” in her current role and “not looking to get promoted,” yet was still given new responsibilities for “growth.” Her co-workers, she said, are “suffering” just the same.

Netizens online appeared to feel the same way, with one sharing that she too has been crying “before work, during work, while on meal breaks, then back to the grind”.

She added, “Every day, there are so many posts of people struggling with their jobs, and I don’t know what it would take to have a reform of the workplace globally because it sure isn’t only just in SG that we are feeling it. I’m seeking therapy to deal with the burnout.”

Another commenter advised to “quiet quit”, adding that she should start looking for a new job or a side hustle—something that can tide her through.

“Just go home every day on the dot and delay deadlines, saying that it can’t be done on time without proper help. Getting it done is only going to show them it’s possible to keep pushing you and provide less support. Or maybe save more to be able to semi- or fully retire by a certain age? Gotta start thinking about your future. Everything’s changing fast with AI, and it’s crazy,” she added.

Others who are also in similar situations, however, advised quitting altogether.

One wrote: “I’m struggling and overloaded, and sometimes my tears just flowed while working. I’ve been sending resumes and praying I can leave this job asap. I plan for holidays, short weekend trips and things to do after work so that I can have something to look forward to. If not, I’ll go crazy thinking about the never-ending workload. I know it can be difficult, but cheer up, and I hope that we can escape this soon!”

In March, a survey found that Singapore workers reported being stressed at work due to heavy workloads, poor management or leadership, and tight deadlines , but were receiving little meaningful support.

In fact, a recent poll by global recruitment consultancy and talent solutions firm Robert Walters also found that three in 10 workers in the little red dot have been “frequently” quiet cracking , while about seven in 10 occasionally feel the same, as they continue to show up at work despite burning out.

Still, according to global executive search and leadership consulting firm Pearson Partners International, quiet quitting, the rejection of the idea that employees should go above and beyond their job scope, is not the answer.

It may provide temporary relief, but just that: temporary. /TISG

Read also: Resilient but disengaged? Report says ‘functional disengagement’ rises among Singapore workers