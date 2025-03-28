SINGAPORE: Singapore ranks lowest in Southeast Asia in employee mental health care, with more than half of Singaporean employees (56%) saying their mental health and well-being are not well supported by their employers. This was found in a new study by Intellect and Milieu Insight, reported Singapore Business Review.

The report, based on a survey of 6,000 employees across six countries, shows Singapore is lagging behind in the use of mental health support systems. There is a wide gap between employee needs and the support they feel they receive.

In Singapore, only 52% of workers say they are satisfied with their jobs. The same proportion complains of a lack of work-life balance, a much bigger segment than the regional average of 42%. The problem is particularly acute among employees aged 35–44, with 45% of them struggling to maintain a work-life balance. The 25–34 age group is just as stressed, with 44% experiencing the same difficulty.

The top causes of work stress mentioned by Singaporeans are heavy workloads (33%), poor management or leadership (33%), and tight deadlines (31%). Yet, when it comes to sources of support, only 6% identified HR as helpful. Instead, direct managers (34%) and company policies (27%) were seen as more significant.

More than half of Singaporean employees (55%) reported not using any mental health tools or support over the past year. Although mental health benefits increasingly in job searches across the region, they remain a low priority in Singapore — only 8% cite it as their top concern when job hunting, the lowest in Southeast Asia.

However, the study also shows that job seekers may expect higher compensation if there are no mental health benefits. Among Singaporeans willing to accept a job with no mental health benefits, a 20% salary increase is the minimum they would expect.

The findings highlight a growing disconnect between employer offerings and employee expectations. Employers in Singapore need to offer employees not only the usual perks but build real, internal support systems.