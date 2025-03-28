Singapore News

Singapore falls behind Southeast Asia in workplace mental health support, with only 52% of employees reporting job satisfaction

ByGemma Iso

March 28, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore ranks lowest in Southeast Asia in employee mental health care, with more than half of Singaporean employees (56%) saying their mental health and well-being are not well supported by their employers. This was found in a new study by Intellect and Milieu Insight, reported Singapore Business Review.

The report, based on a survey of 6,000 employees across six countries, shows  Singapore is lagging behind in the use of mental health support systems. There is a wide gap between employee needs and the support they feel they receive.

In Singapore, only 52% of workers say they are satisfied with their jobs. The same proportion complains of a lack of work-life balance, a much bigger segment than the regional average of 42%. The problem is particularly acute among employees aged 35–44, with 45% of them struggling to maintain a work-life balance. The 25–34 age group is just as stressed, with  44% experiencing the same difficulty.

The top causes of work stress mentioned by Singaporeans are heavy workloads (33%), poor management or leadership (33%), and tight deadlines (31%). Yet, when it comes to sources of support, only 6% identified HR as helpful. Instead, direct managers (34%) and company policies (27%) were seen as more significant.

See also  Man who traded RM10k job in KL for S$7k in Singapore says locals are "big on work-life balance"

More than half of Singaporean employees (55%) reported not using any mental health tools or support over the past year. Although mental health benefits increasingly in job searches across the region, they remain a low priority in Singapore — only 8% cite it as their top concern when job hunting, the lowest in Southeast Asia.

However, the study also shows that job seekers may expect higher compensation if there are no mental health benefits. Among Singaporeans willing to accept a job with no mental health benefits, a 20% salary increase is the minimum they would expect.

The findings highlight a growing disconnect between employer offerings and employee expectations. Employers in Singapore need to offer employees not only the usual perks but build real, internal support systems.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore lawyer disbarred, condemned for mismanaging migrant worker’s settlement funds

March 28, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

Netizens ask why Grace Fu failed to mention how high rental rates affect hawkers

March 28, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Want to shape Singapore’s future? Share your voice on education, mental health, and sustainability—and get rewarded!

March 28, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

WP

Harpreet Singh: Many Singaporeans hold a strong emotional attachment to the WP

March 28, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Employee doesn’t like having to commute to work during rush hour, asks for jobs that don’t require leaving at peak time

March 28, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Man says his friend got mad after being called ‘insurance agent’, claims he’s ‘saving the lives of people’ as a financial advisor

March 28, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Man earning S$6k per month says he wants to take time off work but is unsure if ‘he can afford to’

March 28, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.