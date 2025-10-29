Burger King apologises after woman finds foreign object in burger

SINGAPORE: After a woman took to social media when she found a foreign object in her food, Burger King apologised in a comment and vowed to look into the matter.

On Monday (Oct 27), a netizen posted photos of a burger she claimed to have purchased at the popular fast food chain on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group page.

“OMG I almost got choked on this… Burger King @Marina Link underpass,” she wrote, tagging the brand’s Facebook account. She also included two photos of her burger, which showed what appears to be a piece of plastic or foil placed on top of the burger.

Within a few hours of her putting up her post, Burger King Singapore commented: “Oh no, we’re so sorry this happened… Our team takes hygiene and food safety very seriously, and we’d love to look into this properly. We’ve sent you a DM to learn more and follow up with our team immediately.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Facebook user, as well as to Burger King Singapore, for further updates or comments.

Choking hazards

Foreign objects in food are considered to be choking hazards, even when they are as small as 7mm to 25mm, especially if they are sharp or hard. In the woman’s case, the material that was in her burger did not appear to be particularly hard, though it could have edges that may have been a bit sharp.

For young children or people with certain disabilities, foreign objects that are even smaller than 7mm can be choking hazards.

In Singapore, it is the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) that oversees this type of incident if a complaint is formally filed. The SFA has said that under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, there should be no sale of food that contains any matter foreign to the nature of the food.

Having said that, such incidents inadvertently happen.

Last year, when a woman claimed to have found a receipt under a pile of rice and vegetables included in her order, she also posted about it on social media. She publicly appealed to Thunder Tea Rice to “please look into the hygiene and food safety” of its outlet at Tampines.

Another woman said she found a piece of “steel wool or metal scrubber piece” in her meal and called it “lucky” that she did not eat it. She added that the incident made her “scared to buy food outside.” /TISG

