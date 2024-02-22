Jungkook from BTS has once again made a significant impact as a solo artist on Spotify. His title track, “Standing Next To You,” from the November 2023 release ‘Golden,’ has amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify, the world’s leading music streaming platform.

In just 107 days after its release, “Standing Next To You” achieved an impressive 410,629,986 cumulative streams on Spotify, making it the fastest K-pop solo track to surpass the 400 million streams milestone. Despite being out for three months, the song continues to maintain robust streaming figures, with a daily average of over 2.3 million streams on Spotify.

Most streams by a K-pop solo artist

Jungkook has now set a new record for the most streams by a K-pop solo artist, accumulating over 4.8 billion streams across all his Spotify profiles, with his solo album ‘Golden’ contributing over 2.7 billion streams.

Simultaneously, the music video for “Standing Next To You,” available on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel, is on the verge of reaching an impressive 1 billion views.

Achieving global recognition

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, formed in 2010, has become one of the world’s most popular music groups, achieving global recognition and breaking numerous records.

Originally a hip-hop group, their music has evolved to embrace various genres such as pop, rock, EDM, and R&B. Addressing social and personal issues, their songs touch on themes of mental health, self-love, coming of age, and the challenges of fame.

Known for their intricate choreography and dynamic performances, some of their biggest hits include “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Boy With Luv,” and “IDOL.”

Powerful dance style

Jeon Jung-kook, widely known as Jungkook, is one of the seven members of BTS, boasting a broad vocal range and technical skills.

Renowned for his emotional delivery, he often takes centre stage during performances due to his captivating presence and dynamic dance moves. His sharp and powerful dance style spans various genres, from hip-hop to contemporary.