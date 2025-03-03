KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, BTS’s J-Hope is preparing to unveil his highly anticipated digital single Sweet Dreams, featuring American R&B singer Miguel. He recently offered fans a captivating preview of the song’s aesthetic to build excitement.

On March 2, J-Hope released a series of stunning concept photos that exuded a surreal and ethereal vibe.

I love the Sweet Dreams aesthetic! 🌤️🌸🌼🥰 It’s like J-Hope is fully surrendering to love, arms open wide. But it’s not that he’s giving up – he’s giving in. To the joy of it. Fearlessly. It seems exactly like something Hobi would do.🥹💜✨#jhope #제이홉 #jhope_SweetDreams pic.twitter.com/FGbkjvA4ah — Dear Moon⁷ 🌛 (@DearMoon246) March 2, 2025

Breathtaking visuals

The images portray him in a dreamlike setting—perched atop a massive flower, enveloped by vibrant petals, and floating through the air with an oversized bouquet. These breathtaking visuals set the stage for a song that promises to be just as enchanting.

The official announcement of Sweet Dreams came on Feb 27 at midnight KST when BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed J-Hope’s collaboration with Miguel. Described as an R&B pop track, the song carries deep emotions, exploring themes of love, courage, and vulnerability.

Stir deep emotions

According to its official description, Sweet Dreams is a heartfelt serenade that blends warmth and tenderness with a dreamy melody designed to stir deep emotions.

J-Hope treated fans to an exclusive live performance of Sweet Dreams during his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul on Feb 28, ahead of the song’s release. The special preview gave concertgoers an early taste of the song’s soothing yet powerful essence, heightening anticipation for the official version.

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a detailed promotional schedule on Feb 28, mapping out teasers and content leading up to the song’s debut, further building excitement.

Delivering a masterpiece

Set for release on March 7 at 2 p.m. KST, Sweet Dreams is already generating immense buzz. Known for pushing musical boundaries while staying true to his artistry, J-Hope has proven his versatility through solo projects like Jack in the Box and On the Street (featuring J. Cole). With Sweet Dreams, he is expected to once again deliver a masterpiece, leaving fans eagerly counting down the days until its grand reveal.