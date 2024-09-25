KOREA: According to Allkpop, BTS’s V prioritises fitness even during his military leave. On Sept 25, KST, bodybuilder Ma Seon Ho posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Proud young men working out even during their military leave, Tae Hyung & Min Jae.”

The image shows BTS’s V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, and actor Kim Min Jae posing with Ma Seon Ho in front of a gym mirror.

Both V and Kim Min Jae displayed their well-defined, bulked-up physiques, demonstrating their dedication to maintaining their fitness during their break from military duties.

Fans were moved by their dedication to maintaining their physical health. Ma Seon Ho expressed his admiration, saying, “We hit full-body weights for two days, feeling proud. I envy their youth… and their faces.

When you get a moment, let’s get together once more and enjoy some soy-marinated crab (ganjang gejang).”

Muscular transformation

V enlisted as an active-duty soldier in Dec of last year and is currently serving in the special task force of the Military Police under the 2nd Corps Command in Chuncheon.

His muscular transformation and tanned complexion have made headlines, highlighting his hard work and discipline while serving in the military.

V is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is a member of the world-renowned boy group BTS.

One of the most handsome men in the world

V is known for his powerful and versatile vocals. He has showcased his vocal abilities in various BTS songs, including “Singularity” and “Inner Child.” V is often praised for his striking visuals and is considered one of the most handsome men in the world.

V has contributed to writing and producing several BTS songs, demonstrating his talent for songwriting. In addition to his music career, V has also appeared in historical dramas like “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

V debuted as a solo artist in 2023 with his debut album “Layover,” showcasing his compositional and artistic abilities.