BTS prepares for 8th anniversary celebration with teaser poster

Seoul — Top Korean boy band BTS is starting the countdown for the 2021 BTS Festa, which is their yearly anniversary event. They will be celebrating their eighth anniversary.

The septet released a moving teaser for Festa in conjunction with BTS’ anniversary. In the animated teaser poster, there are seven windows to represent the seven members. It starts with a knock on the door with the BTS members realising that it is the Festa D-Day Calendar. The boys start to celebrate, but one member says, “We have to open one [delivery] each day.” Another member adds, “It’s a promise between BTS and ARMY (fandom name)!”

Recently the boy group made Billboard history by becoming the first artist ever to claim the top four spots on Billboard’s World Albums chart simultaneously.

BTS is now getting ready to make its highly-anticipated return with the new English-language single, Butter, as reported by Soompi.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records, and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with the single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with the studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018). The band has since hit the top of the US charts with the albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

