In a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea, BTS’ eldest member, Jin, revealed the first song he would love to perform if the group holds a concert for their 12th anniversary in June 2025, as reported by PINKVILLA.

His heartfelt choice was the fan-favourite track, “Spring Day.” This song holds a special place in both BTS’ discography and the hearts of their fans, making Jin’s choice even more meaningful.

Strong emotional connection

The ballad “Spring Day,” included in BTS’s repackaged album You Never Walk Alone (an extension of their Wings album) and published on Feb 13, 2017, has a strong emotional connection with listeners.

The song’s themes of loss, longing, and the hope for reunion are brought to life through its powerful lyrics and emotional vocal performance.

The metaphor of changing seasons symbolizes the emotional journey of enduring hardships while waiting for brighter days. “Spring Day” has remained a beloved song, not only for its musical depth but also for its profound emotional impact on BTS’ audience.

Over at the YouTube video for “Spring Day”, a netizen commented, “I’m crying because being part of this fandom was my best decision ever.” Another comment read, “I’m not crying I’m not crying I’m not crying Okay! I’m crying 😢”

Someone else left the comment, “I am 54 and my daughter told me I had to support BTS …I will doing anything for the daughter I love”

Another parent left the comment, “A parent streaming here because my daughter loves this group so much. ARMYs hwaiting!!!”

Since completing his military service in June, Jin has been interacting with the ARMY.

Shortly after his discharge, he reunited with ARMY during a live FESTA event celebrating BTS’ 11th anniversary. In Aug, Jin proudly represented BTS as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Additionally, he has participated in various variety shows, including launching his own RUN Jin series.

Meanwhile, the rest of BTS continues to fulfil their military duties. SUGA serves as a social worker, V is with the special defense team, RM contributes as a saxophonist in the military band, and Jimin and Jungkook serve together in the 5th Infantry Division.

J-Hope is scheduled to step down in October 2024, having served as an assistant drill instructor for the majority of his tenure. BTS plans to reunite as a group in June 2025, a moment fans eagerly await.