British man says Singapore lacks nature and things to do, after calling it the worst place he’s visited

SINGAPORE: After a tourist from the United Kingdom said Singapore is the worst country he has ever visited, adding that “it’s not even close,” understandably, some people were incensed.

In the caption to his TikTok video on July 1, British_Bert (@az_brown) explained that while Singapore’s “food, people and skyline are amazing,” he “just found it slightly boring” and called it a place he would advise “only staying short term.”

Although he did acknowledge that “it’s still a great Country (sic.)”

More than a hundred TikTok users have since dropped comments on his post. Some agreed that Singapore is boring, but others pointed out the city-state’s positive attributes, including safety and cleanliness.

However, in a comment, British_Bert admitted that his post was “ragebait,” adding, “I enjoyed my time there. It’s a quality city, just not somewhere I’d love. It’s more for elderly/wealthy or money-driven folk.”

The next day, he posted an even longer explanation of why he said what he said.

Laughing, he remarked that “Singaporeans are fuming… So, first and foremost, saying a country is the worst place you visited doesn’t mean it’s a bad country.”

He said that if someone had travelled to Europe and called London one of the worst cities they went to, he would think this a fair criticism, then go on to recommend places to visit that they might find more suitable.

British_Bert seemed to chalk it up to a communication problem, saying, “People seem to think because you say something is bad, it means that that thing is bad, but that’s not the case. I’m saying Singapore, for someone like me, is bad.”

He listed the good aspects of Singapore, though he added that very few of those things are “actually relevant” to him. For example, safety. Since he’s never had any problems with safety in the places he’s lived, the UK and Malaysia, safety is not a big factor for him.

The factors that he cares about are nature, people, and things to do. And while he said he wouldn’t call Singaporeans “bad people,” its “surrounding neighbours are way more welcoming.”

He added, “The only thing that I found to do there was sit at bars and restaurants and get drunk. That’s it. There’s not much to do compared to everywhere else.” /TISG

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