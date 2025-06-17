Brews over booze: Singapore Gen Z parties sober but high on caffeine

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The high once associated with liquor at parties has now shifted to specialty coffee brewing in pubs in the city-state, as they adapt to Gen Z’s changing preference for safe spaces and alcohol-free experiences, AFP reported.

In May, a GlobalData survey showed that Singapore pubs have been winning over the younger generation with non-alcoholic drinks and unique experiences amid the drop in alcohol consumption while socialising, from 78% in 2021 to 74% in early 2025.

One recent example was a daytime party held in Duxton district. By 4 p.m., the place was already full, with baristas busy behind the counters making specialty coffee while DJs spun back-to-back sets in the background.

The event was organised by Beans and Beats, co-founded by 21-year-old Aden Low, which organises coffee parties at different venues.

- Advertisement -

He said, “A lot of people think alcohol gives you the high, but caffeine sometimes can do that too,” adding that’s why the atmosphere is still “quite energetic”.

Guests sip their coffee from white paper cups while dancing to curated music.

Thirty-one-year-old Esther Low, who attended the event in Duxton, said, “It’s also the idea that this is a safe space,” noting that clubbing often comes with a hook-up culture. “So, for me, that’s personally why I would prefer this,” she added.

AFP reported, citing a 2024 World Health Organisation (WHO) report, that alcohol use among young adults has dropped, based on population surveys and cohort studies.

- Advertisement -

The rise of the “sober curious” movement, where people choose to cut back on drinking or quit altogether, has also grown—often driven by health reasons and better mental acuity. /TISG

Read also: Gen Z and Millennials are confident in spotting scams, yet are the first to jump into new investments