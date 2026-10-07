Law | 2 m read

Boy, 17, who allegedly threw bag of ice cream off Cove LRT Station platform now under investigation

Anna Maria Romero | October 7, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Late last month, a boy was caught on camera throwing a bag from the platform at Cove station on the Punggol LRT. Following the Sep 27 incident, SBS Transit filed a police report. It appears that the bag was filled with two blocks of ice cream, according to a statement from the Singapore Police Force on Tuesday (Oct 6) evening. The 17-year-old boy is now under investigation for involvement in a case of rash act.

The incident Please enable JavaScript to view ads. On the night of the incident, the boy, who was dressed in a black shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers, was seen punching a bag on the ground several times at around 11:00 pm. Afterwards, he threw the bag forcefully. After it crossed the train platform, it landed outside the station. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the boy was among a group of five other youths. Footage from CCTV cameras showed that the four others entered the light rail station that evening without swiping their cards at the entrance gate.

“This constitutes fare evasion, which is illegal and irregular. We are currently investigating this matter,” said SBS at the time. Police investigation Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The police said in the statement that they received a report about the incident on Sep 29.

The boy apparently threw the bag off the platform at the concourse level of Cove LRT Station. His identity was determined by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs He is now assisting with Police investigations.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now